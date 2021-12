Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan hasn’t given up on getting public stadium upgrade money since the city council rejected his $200 million subsidy plan for new development in a stadium parking lot back in January, coming back in June with a proposal for at least $153 million in public funds for renovating his stadium. And on Monday, he gave a talk to media about how his stadium urgently needs upgrades, despite just having gotten upgrades in 2014 and 2017, because, as USA Today put it, “those didn’t fundamentally change the fan experience.” And without a fundamentally changed fan experience, Jacksonville may not get to host as many college football games:

