ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England enthral, crowds come back and breakaway bid blunted in eventful 2021

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4CvM_0dOGi2EJ00

As the crowds returned to football in 2021, so to did England’s love for its national team.

It was a year that began with lockdown restrictions and the cold sight of games behind closed doors but, by midsummer, joy abounded as Gareth Southgate led his impressive team on a glorious march to the Euro 2020 final.

With Raheem Sterling impressing throughout and Harry Kane growing into the delayed tournament, England, playing most of their matches on home soil, fed off the energy of the fans to reach their first major final since 1966.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtXe8_0dOGi2EJ00

After the group stage was safely negotiated, there were memorable wins over Germany, Ukraine and Denmark that will surely be celebrated for years to come.

With other fancied sides such as France and Portugal falling by the wayside, the draw opened up kindly but an Italy side that electrified the tournament had the final say.

Luke Shaw struck early in the final at Wembley but Roberto Mancini’s men hit back through Leonardo Bonucci and went on to prevail on penalties as England’s old Achilles heel again proved their undoing.

It was also an occasion that turned sour in other ways, though, marred as it was by serious crowd disturbances in and around Wembley and by the England players who missed their spot-kicks – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – being subjected to vile racist abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw9ri_0dOGi2EJ00

For all the good work done by Southgate’s switched-on, diverse and inclusive squad, it was an uncomfortable reminder of the issues the game must still confront.

England bounced back from their final heartache by sailing through World Cup qualifying, securing their place at Qatar 2022 in style by thrashing San Marino 10-0, their biggest win since 1964. Kane scored four to take his national tally to 48, five behind record-holder Wayne Rooney.

Wales reached the knockout stages at the Euros but could not repeat their 2016 heroics as they bowed out to Denmark in the last 16. Scotland could not win a match in their first major tournament since 1998 but did at least frustrate auld rivals England to claim a creditable draw at Wembley.

Both countries also remain hopeful of reaching the World Cup having secured places in the qualification play-offs, where they could meet each other, next spring.

Denmark’s run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020, meanwhile, was one of the more poignant stories of the year, coming after star player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their first match against Finland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8DLo_0dOGi2EJ00

On the club scene, after the controversy over the attempts of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ to join a European Super League collapsed, there was no stopping Manchester City marching to their third title in four years.

They also claimed their fourth successive Carabao Cup but their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by a Chelsea side revitalised under Thomas Tuchel after parting company with Frank Lampard.

The Londoners edged their FA Cup semi-final 1-0 and then repeated that victory on the grandest stage, in the Champions League final. Kai Havertz scored the only goal on a memorable night for Chelsea in Porto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGpjJ_0dOGi2EJ00

Tuchel did not have everything his way as Leicester won the FA Cup final thanks to a stunning goal from Youri Tielemans.

The summer saw City break the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100million but their attempts to prise Kane out of Tottenham proved fruitless. They were also linked with Cristiano Ronaldo but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner instead opted for an emotional return to Manchester United .

North of the border, Rangers ended Celtic’s nine-year stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership title while St Johnstone claimed a cup double.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irLad_0dOGi2EJ00

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard later left Ibrox to take over at Villa, while other notable managerial changes included the departures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from United and Jose Mourinho from Tottenham.

Spurs also sacked Mourinho’s replacement Nuno Espirito Santo before settling on Antonio Conte while former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez popped up, of all places, at Everton.

Bigger changes occurred at Newcastle after Mike Ashley’s attempts to sell to a Saudi-backed consortium were finally approved. Manager Steve Bruce was an early casualty of the new regime with Eddie Howe replacing him and immediately plunged into a relegation battle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Cup#League Cup#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Covid in Wales: 'Significant confusion' over booster walk-ins

There is "significant confusion" over walk-in boosters in Wales, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member has said. Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan said walk-in boosters would be available to specific groups of people. But Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth said there was a "discrepancy" between what Ms Morgan said and what is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy