Reddit files confidentially for an IPO

630 WMAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReddit announced Wednesday that it has confidentially filed paperwork in its first big step toward an initial public offering, making it the latest tech firm to consider a Wall Street debut. The social media site said that it has not yet determined the number of shares to be offered...

www.wmal.com

irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
koamnewsnow.com

Reddit IPO: What You Need To Know

Reddit, the popular online community with tens of thousands of subgroups dedicated to interests as varied as cryptocurrency to a childless existence, announced that it has filed a confidential report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks the company’s first step towards an initial public offering (IPO).
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Analysis: Reddit IPO to Test Social Media Platform's 'Meme' Stock Hype

(Reuters) - Reddit users have helped fuel dozens of "meme" stock rallies this year, from retailer GameStop Corp to movie operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Some analysts are skeptical this will be the social media platform's saving grace as it prepares to sell its own shares in the stock market.
MARKETS
9to5Mac

Reddit IPO planned, but details under wraps for now

A Reddit IPO (initial public offering) plan has been announced by the company, which would allow its shares to be publicly traded …. Reddit has revealed that it is in discussions with the SEC, but is using a confidential process designed to allow it to withhold details until any arrangements have been finalized. The company is merely notifying its intentions, via a three-paragraph statement.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
BBC

Reddit: Social media platform files to go public

Social media platform Reddit has announced that it has started the process to sell its shares on the stock market. In a confidential filing, it did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or the price of the shares. In August, the company said it had raised $700m...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Reddit gets ready to go public with an IPO

Most recently valued at $10bn, Reddit has seen significant growth since its users took on hedge funds in the GameStop incident earlier this year. Reddit has taken the first step towards becoming a public company by submitting IPO paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is a...
BUSINESS
DEALBREAKER

Reddit Files To Become Meme Stock Of Its Own

Antonio Zugaldia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Reddit injected a little life in the market at the beginning of this year, and it’s hoping to do the same at the beginning of next. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy,...
MARKETS
Law.com

Reddit Files for IPO After Igniting the Year’s Meme Stock Frenzy

Reddit has encountered controversy for a relatively hands-off approach toward moderation on the site, which critics have said allows racism and violent speech to fester. Reddit Inc., the social media platform that helped fuel this year’s meme stock frenzy, said it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

SMACKDOWN! Reddit hires wrestling's investor relations head to helm IPO

Comment Reddit says it has "confidentially" filed an S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the process to list publicly. The company, which boasts an online community of 52 million daily users (up 44 per cent year-on-year from its previous published stats), did not announce number of shares to be offered or price range.
ECONOMY
blackchronicle.com

Vivo Collaboration SME IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Vivo Collaboration Limited SME IPO to open on December 20 and will close on December 23, 2021. Vivo Collaboration is a next-generation Cloud Telephony service provider with coverage in more than 135 countries. The one-of-its-kind platform that blends the best of PSTN and VoIP into one unified service suite. With VIVO.OOO Cloud Telephony services, enterprises can truly future-proof their telephony investments with the zero-CAPEX, low-OPEX model. Born with the vision to redefine all voice-centric communication by enabling enterprises to break free from the legacy PSTN-based communication, VIVO.OOO takes IP voice applications to a whole new level. The services include HD-quality audio conferencing redefines user experience, Cloud PBX leading to highly functional virtual offices, Cloud Call Center making distributed agents a reality, Ultra-capacity SIP trunks carrying concurrent calls, Single window management – IVR for all geographies, languages.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A few questions about the impending Reddit IPO

Social hub Reddit filed to go public, TechCrunch reports. You know what that means: It’s time to ask questions. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Often The Exchange digs into topics and companies that we cannot claim...
MARKETS
Bryant Le

Reddit User Down $200,000+ From Tesla Options

Many individual investors — many of them, followers of a popular Reddit page called Wall Street Bets — have gambled their savings for the chance of massively beating the stock market. One reddit user, u/oqidjxj gambled $280,000 into Tesla call options expiring on December 17th. (Post by the user can be found here. I am simply writing an article on an event that happened on Reddit.)
The Verge

Reddit files to take the company public

Reddit announced late Wednesday that it has started the process of taking the company public, by filing a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering haven’t been determined yet, the company said, adding that it was in a quiet period and could not provide further details for regulatory reasons, which is standard practice.
BUSINESS
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bites:’ Chobani files IPO

After years of anticipation, Chobani has filed to go public. The company filed to go public on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol “CHO,” becoming the latest food and beverage company to try to join the public markets, CNBC reported. In July, Chobani confidentially filed for an IPO, and Reuters reported its valuation could exceed $10 billion. The company, which has facilities in Twin Falls, makes yogurt and oat milk products.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Motley Fool

2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Reddit often gets short shrift as a stock idea generator because of its fascination with meme stocks. Some of the most widely discussed stocks hold solid, long-term investment potential. Reddit investors get dumped on because they cling to notions that monied interests are holding back their favorite meme stocks and...
STOCKS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Microsoft CEO sold half of his shares in the company

Satya Nadella, Microsoft 's CEO, sold half of his shares in the company last week, according to a document from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Of the 1.7 million shares he owned, he sold 838,584 in the short term of two days. This sale is the largest he has made to date.
STOCKS

