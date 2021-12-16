ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Winning TWU Candidate: Opponents Stole Votes

By BOB HENNELLY bhennelly@thechiefleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Transport Workers Union Local 100 vice president who narrowly won his re-election race is alleging that activists supporting the opposing Progressive Change slate engaged in "ballot harvesting and voter fraud" that resulted in the defeat of several executive-board members with whom he ran. "We ask you to investigate...

Comments / 0

