SANDUSKY — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, is facing what could be her toughest re-election campaign in many years. But the veteran lawmaker, who plans to seek another two-year term next year, says her current focus isn’t on politics, but on making sure her district along the shore of Lake Erie gets a fair share of the mammoth infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law a few weeks ago.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO