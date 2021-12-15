Real-Time Payments

Link Labs released SuperTag Hub, an Internet of Things (IoT) device enabling real-time and indoor, outdoor and on-the-move asset tracking. “Whether you’re tracking equipment in a fleet, in a warehouse or on a construction site, it’s vital to have continuous, end-to-end visibility of your assets. SuperTag Hub makes this more seamless and affordable than ever before,” says Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs. “In the traditional set up, location monitoring stops once a tagged asset leaves the site. But, as a breakthrough IoT asset tracking solution, SuperTag Hub users avoid any loss of visibility that may happen while assets travel from one site to another.”
