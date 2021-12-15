ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKey Bank: Banks Must Master Real-Time Payments To Satisfy Digital-First Consumers. Highly connected consumers are all about speed and efficiency, and increasingly drawn to the value of instant payments. In the Real-Time Payments Tracker, a PYMNTS and...

pymnts.com

SurePay, SEPAmail.eu and StreamMind Target Cross-Border Payments Fraud

SurePay, SEPAMail.eu and StreamMind on Thursday (Dec. 16) launched a cross-border solution for IBAN check/confirmation of payees, allowing companies and banks to confirm account information matches the intended beneficiary on cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands. The IBAN Check, known in the U.K. as Confirmation of Payee, gives consumers,...
pymnts.com

Cross-Border Retail Payments

Global Merchants Use Payments to Make Online Shoppers Feel At Home. With more than 200 payment types available worldwide, deciding what payments types to add and how much revenue that will add can be overwhelming for global merchants. In the Cross-Border Retail Payments Tracker, a collaboration with Citcon, Voda Swimwear CEO Yulia Drummond walks PYMNTS through her approach to localizing payments for her global shoppers.
pymnts.com

Moneyhub, BR-DGE Collaborate on Open Banking

The open data and payments platform Moneyhub and the payment orchestration service BR-DGE announced Tuesday (Dec. 14) that they have joined forces. According to the two companies, BR-DGE will integrate Moneyhub’s open banking tech into its platform, which offers one point of integration for several payment options. “This means...
thepaypers.com

Finverity launches real-time Credit Data API

Finverity has launch its real-time monitoring Credit Data API. UAE banks and investors will be the first to benefit from the solution due to the UAE’s position as a key trade finance hub for Finverity. In parallel, the API functionality is now also available to funders globally on the ADGM’s Digital Lab and Finverity’s platform.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

IoT Solution for Real-Time Asset Tracking

Link Labs released SuperTag Hub, an Internet of Things (IoT) device enabling real-time and indoor, outdoor and on-the-move asset tracking. “Whether you’re tracking equipment in a fleet, in a warehouse or on a construction site, it’s vital to have continuous, end-to-end visibility of your assets. SuperTag Hub makes this more seamless and affordable than ever before,” says Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs. “In the traditional set up, location monitoring stops once a tagged asset leaves the site. But, as a breakthrough IoT asset tracking solution, SuperTag Hub users avoid any loss of visibility that may happen while assets travel from one site to another.”
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive. The payments we’re referring to are the final so-called “plus-up”...
pymnts.com

MoneyLion to Buy Even Financial in Deal Worth up to $440M

Digital finance platform MoneyLion Inc. will acquire B2B FinTech Even Financial Inc. as part of a deal worth $360 million to $440 million, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) press release. Using a convertible financing structure that values MoneyLion at its initial public offering (IPO) price of $10 per share,...
pymnts.com

SWIFT Outlines Strategies for Global Adoption of Frictionless Transactions in 2022

Global banking network SWIFT is closing 2021 by highlighting its progress toward enabling cross-border frictionless transactions and looking ahead to 2022 as it sets the stage for accelerated adoption, according to a press release. “This past year, SWIFT helped lay the groundwork for the transformation of cross-border payments in 2022,”...
pymnts.com

Authenticating Identities In The Digital Economy

Report: Businesses Challenged to Close The Consumer Biometric Perception vs Use Gap. More than half of U.S. consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient and more trustworthy than passwords or PINs — so why are less than 10% using them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception versus use gap and identify ways businesses can boost usage.
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments In Latin America

Why Chile Is the Hot New Tech Testing Ground For LatAm Payment Providers. Payment providers are working to bolster Latin America’s sluggish digital payment adoption rate, and many are starting their campaigns in Chile. In the Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Josip Jercic Hollub, of Chilean eCommerce platform Justo, explains why Chile’s high banked rate and enthusiasm for digital payments makes it an ideal testbed for new technologies in Latin America.
etftrends.com

Real Estate Looking Sturdy at Right Time

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is one of the new kids on the block in the world of real estate exchange traded funds, but it’s got the look of a well-timed addition to that fray. Broadly speaking, the real estate sector is impressing this...
