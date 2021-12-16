Rebooting the Reason for the Season

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance fundraiser on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with a cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by the fantastic duo, the “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. For more information you may contact: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842. Don’t miss this wonderful event!

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO