Festival

Rebooting the Reason for the Season

By Steve Stefanides
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up you would hardly see any Christmas displays in stores until Thanksgiving or the day after. We didn’t have the internet to flood us with emails regarding “special deals,” or to debate whether we should camp out a few days before “Black Friday” to ensure we got...

Slow down and enjoy the holiday season

It’s beginning to look like Christmas on this first Friday of December. It has looked like Christmas in a lot of places early this year. Everybody is in a rush. No matter what they are doing, they rush it–be it driving, shopping, eating, they rush it. Slow down a little and just enjoy it.
CELEBRATIONS
Christmas!

Atmore “officially” kicked off Christmas Thursday, December 2 with Santa in the Park, above with photographer Clay Lisenby. Then it the was the lighting of a new LED Christmas tree, courtesy of First National Bank & Trust. And a good time was had by all.
ATMORE, AL
Many reasons for a brighter Christmas season

W ithin each community, a social fabric weaves together our common threads and strengthens humanity. Nonprofits form some of the strongest pieces of that fabric, keeping a community blanketed in the goodness of others and serving as a daily reminder to give back. During the Christmas and holiday season, everyone should come together and find ways to lift up the hearts and spirits of others.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Live nativity celebrates reason for season

Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church gave guests a glimpse of what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth with a drive-thru live nativity scene featuring real animals. Guests were welcome to drive through as many times as they liked Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as scene...
RELIGION
The real reason you should visit a holiday bar this season

Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems). Trying to have...
RESTAURANTS
The Event of the Season is Coming!

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance fundraiser on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with a cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by the fantastic duo, the “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. For more information you may contact: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842. Don’t miss this wonderful event!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
The Renewal of the Holiday Cheer

Holidays Started Early This Year. Social psychology studies have demonstrated that the happiest places on Earth are those areas where people practice gratitude and celebrate frequently, even the simplest of occasions. Given all that has been going on in the world recently, the fact that we have reached this point...
FESTIVAL
Vision Automotive brings back 'Reason for the Season'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Local business Vision Automotive's Reason for the Season is back. Vision teamed up with Rochester General Hospital's Pediatrics Department to bring holiday cheer to local children. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year they put together a smaller...
ROCHESTER, NY
Teen spreads gift of books in Columbus during holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen is giving the gift of literature this holiday season, and it’s being spread across Franklin County.  16-year-old Abby Worly is one of the leaders of the local “Read to Succeed Foundation,” a group of young people who collect books to spread the love of reading.  Worly delivered a cart […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Iowa Santa is retiring after 50 years

An Iowa Santa has been making hundreds of children smile 50 years!. But now, He says he's ready to hang up the red suit and enjoy a quieter Christmas. Dave Stouter of Washington has worn this plush red costume for the last 50 years, spreading cheer to children and bringing hope to adults.
POLITICS
Goldonna News Christmas Edition

The Goldonna Christmas in the Park had a record crowd this year, record fundraising, largest parade in the history of the event and the largest split the pot fundraiser yet! The streets were lined with families from as far away as Houma, Louisiana. The lighted parade was a huge hit and the crowd goers were most impressed with the Lakeview High School and Natchitoches Central High School Band and simply all of the new participants this year.
HOUMA, LA
Reason for the season: Madison Avenue sets annual live Nativity

With 2020 thankfully in the rearview mirror, Maryville’s Madison Avenue Baptist Church is working to take its annual gift to the community to the next level. “We are swinging for the fences this year,” Pastor Greg Heisler said. That gift he is referring to is the congregation’s drive-thru Live Nativity...
MARYVILLE, TN

Community Policy