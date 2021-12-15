ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terror Vision Records Bringing the Soundtrack to 1989 Christmas Horror Movie ‘Elves’ to Vinyl for First Time!

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for an under-seen holiday horror gem you need look no further than 1989’s Elves, which sees “Grizzly Addams” star Dan Haggerty squaring off against Nazi elves. Unfortunately, the film hasn’t ever made its way off of VHS and onto Blu-ray or even DVD, but while we wait for...

bloody-disgusting.com

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
The Atlantic

The Scariest Movie of the Year Isn’t a Horror Movie

The Humans features no ghosts, monsters, or poltergeists. It’s not set inside a haunted house, an abandoned building, or a tract of shadowy woods. And yet, it might be the scariest movie of the year. Based on Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play, and adapted and directed by Karam himself, The Humans...
First Showing

Noomi Rapace & Alice Englert in Horror 'You Won't Be Alone' Trailer

"Am I the devil?" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for supernatural horror thriller You Won't Be Alone, from filmmaker Goran Stolevski. This one will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January, before opening in theaters in April next year. The film is a supernatural horror set in an 1800s isolated Macedonian mountain village. The Sundance synopsis explains better what's going on: "A young girl is taken from her mother and transformed into a witch by an ancient, shape-shifting spirit. Left to wander feral, the young witch beholds the natural world with curiosity and wonder. After inadvertently killing a villager and assuming her body, she continues to inhabit different people, living among the villagers for years, observing and mimicking their behavior until the ancient spirit returns, bringing them full circle." Noomi Rapace stars, joined by Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska. It looks freaky! A bit of The Witch, a bit of Lamb, a bit of Under the Skin.
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: Director Sonny Mallhi on “HURT,” the nature of horror and the new cut

The version of HURT releasing this Friday, December 10 to select theaters and VOD/digital platforms is slightly altered from its originally screened form. The cut that premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival in 2018 (which we rave about here) has undergone some fine-tuning since by director Sonny Mallhi, who discusses the entire process of HURT in this RUE MORGUE chat.
TVOvermind

10 Horror Movies with Creepy Endings

A lot of horror movies have a creepy, ominous ending, but there are some that leave the audience a bit shell-shocked as the credits start to roll since they went to that point and then beyond. In other words, they took the story to a level that the audience wasn’t expecting and slapped them with a healthy dose of something, be it horror or feelings, that they weren’t ready to deal with. Given the fact that a lot of these movies were already traumatic enough, giving the audience something that will haunt them as they leave the theater is an interesting method that usually gets a lot of people to come back hoping to see another movie that will explain what they just saw. In some cases, it doesn’t always happen since the ending scene could be the cap to an otherwise great story, but in other cases, this has been the start of something that people simply can’t get enough of and are desperate to see continue. Here are ten movies with the creepiest endings.
Collider

Exclusive: 'The Free Fall' Trailer Has Shawn Ashmore Playing an Abusive Husband in New Horror Movie

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for The Free Fall, and Collider can exclusively reveal your first look at the horror movie starring Shawn Ashmore, Andrea Londo, and Jane Badler. The story follows Sara (Londo), a girl who, after trying to commit suicide, is lured back into an abusive relationship. It is set to premiere in theaters and on demand on January 14.
thenerdstash.com

10 Holiday Movies For Horror Fans

The Halloween season seems tailor-made for horror fans. Their favorite movies are on the air and there is spooky decor all around. However, Christmas time is the polar opposite, being joyful and merry with bright colors all over the place. That’s not to say horror fans can’t love the holidays, I’m a huge horror hound and Christmas is my favorite time of year. But there is a certain itch for horror fans that traditional Christmas movies can’t quite satisfy. I’ve compiled a list of movies that are still holiday feeling movies, but give horror fans the pick me up they need.
thenerdstash.com

10 Horror Movies That Need a Video Game Adaptation

The horror community received some exciting news when it was announced Gun Media, the team behind Friday The 13th: The Game, has partnered with Sumo Nottingham to bring us a game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Horror fans are thrilled to hear this, as the team at Gun nailed the Friday game that was cut short due to the ongoing F13 legal battle. This news has had fans thinking though, what are some other horror movies that deserve to have video game adaptations? Horror is debatably the most creative genre, and here are 10 movies I feel should get the video game treatment.
Zimbio

The Sickest Sci-Fi, Fantasy, And Horror Movies Of 2021

"My desert. My Arrakis. MY DUNE." The massive spectacle of Dune puts it on par with the best sci-fi of the 21st century. And that includes director Denis Villenueve's own Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, both of which inform the look and tone of Dune. Dune is also very much...
IGN

The Best Horror Movie of 2021

This year’s top horror movies feature the best of what the genre has to offer — suspense, scares, slashers, stomach-turning gore, topical commentary and more — all of which make it a memorable year for horror fans no matter their subgenre of choice. These are our picks...
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: “Revelation” from “The Wheel of Time” Soundtrack

On Friday December 17th, Milan Records will release the third and final soundtrack from hit Amazon show The Wheel of Time— The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack). The score is by Grammy-winning, and Emmy & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Black Widow, Silent Night, The Florida Project) has created music in virtually all genres and for all visual media with projects ranging from major studio to independent films, tent pole video game franchises, beloved animated feature films, critically acclaimed television series, and documentary features. “Revelation” is a stunning slice of his panoramic score work, which compliments that full-scoped world building of the show.
Collider

'The House' Trailer Showcases the Voice Talent in Netflix's Stop-Motion Anthology

The first trailer for the peculiar-looking stop-motion animated anthology The House has arrived. Last month we reported on the spooky animation of the first-look pictures, but the new trailer shows how impressive the stop-motion animation is when it's brought to life on the screen. This upcoming Netflix original dark comedy...
bloody-disgusting.com

The Surprising Connection Between Slashers & Superheroes

In complete silence, a masked figure takes down a young group of delinquents using elaborately choreographed violence as the audience gasps and cheers. You’d be forgiven for thinking that this is an excerpt from the latest Batman movie, but it could just as easily be a scene from any number of sleazy Slasher flicks.
