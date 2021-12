When Hawkeye premiered on Disney+, it introduced two bow and arrow-wielding superheroes and an entire phalanx of villains. From the Tracksuit Mafia to Kazi and Echo, it seems like Clint Barton and Kate Bishop can’t go anywhere without bad guys coming out of the woodwork. But the most dangerous may be closest to home, as Kate’s mother’s fiancé, Jack Duquesne, also seems to be an antagonist. But is Kate’s mother, Eleanor, involved as well? Episode 4 of Hawkeye saw Eleanor making a phone call, and whoever is on the other end of the line could reveal her true nature.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO