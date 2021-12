In 2019, the Peruvian government carried out a major operation to target illegal gold mining activities in the protected tropical biodiversity hotspot of Madre de Dios in the Amazon basin. By analyzing optical and radar satellite data, the AGU researchers found that the intervention succeeded in stopping illegal mining by 70-90% in the protected region but led to a rapid increase of mining operations in private and public lands outside the targeted zone – in some cases, mining even continued across the highway from the protected region.

