Congress came one step closer to finally raising the debt ceiling Tuesday when the Senate approved a procedural vote 50-49 on a bill to raise the debt ceiling $2.5 trillion. The vote puts the chamber on path to pass the bill Tuesday afternoon. Then the House of Representatives is expected to quickly sync up with the Senate, sending the bill to President Biden's desk and averting a potential default after months of brinksmanship.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO