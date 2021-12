BSN, 830-AM Wolves update: They snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over Portland on Sunday. D'Angelo Russell returned to the lineup after a three-game absence and had 18 points and five assists. ... The Wolves had all their regular rotation players healthy and available for the first time against Portland since they played Miami on Nov. 24. ... The Wolves' starting lineup of Russell, Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Edwards has the best net rating in the league of any five-man lineup that has played at least 100 minutes together.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO