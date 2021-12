A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, Russia's space agency said, after 12 days spent on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. "The flight of the "tourist" spacecraft "Soyuz MS-20" has been completed," Roscosmos said in a statement on its website, without providing an exact time for the landing. Their journey marked Russia's return to space tourism after a decade-long pause that saw the rise of competition from the United States.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO