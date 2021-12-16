Arrests made in deaths of LA model, her friend who were each dropped off at hospitals

Arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of two women who were mysteriously dropped off outside of separate Los Angeles area hospitals after a night out, Eyewitness News has learned.

The families of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola have each suspected foul play was involved in the deaths of their daughters after Giles' lifeless body was dropped off at a hospital in Culver City and Cabrales-Arzola was left unconscious outside a hospital in West L.A. back in November.

Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress who moved to L.A. from Alabama, was dropped off at Southern California Hospital Nov. 13.

Cabrales-Arzola, an aspiring architect from Mexico, was left in critical condition at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. and later declared brain dead. One day shy of her 27th birthday on Nov. 28, her family took her off life support. Her organs were donated.

Jan Cilliers, Giles' husband, confirmed to Eyewitness News that three people were arrested in connection with the deaths. Further details were not immediately available.

Family and friends claim the women were drugged against their will in an apartment in the Pico-Robertson area after they first visited a club in West Hollywood.

Family has said the last text message Giles sent from her phone was to Cabrales-Arzola from that apartment, saying "let's go" with a shocked-face emoji. Cabrales-Arzola replied, "Yes. I'll call an Uber," and that it was 10 minutes away -- but they never got in that car.

A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system. Officials concluded Giles' autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report, which had not been released.

The families of both women said that neither of them would have taken the drug willingly.

