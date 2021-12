The British pound had an uneventful week, and the lack of activity has continued on Monday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250. It is a busy week on the economic calendar and this should translate into volatility for the British pound. The U.K. releases employment data on Tuesday, followed by inflation numbers on Wednesday. The markets are expecting solid unemployment claims to fall and for inflation to rise to around 4.5%. However, even if these forecasts materialize, the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday.

