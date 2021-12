Addi Eyer literally looked up at every player Saturday. But time after time, Eyer stood tallest. The 5-foot-1 Muncy freshman played like a sprinter on a pogo stick at the Catholic Community Center, grabbing eight rebounds off the bench, including six offensive boards. She kept repeated possessions alive which led to points and Muncy turned a seven-point second-quarter deficit into a 51-40 against Mid-Penn rival St. John Neumann. Every Muncy player did her part, but on a day her shots were not falling as often as usual, Eyer may have made the ultimate difference with her hustle and toughness.

MUNCY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO