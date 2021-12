Most people when they have a console and need extra controllers, usually go for the first-party option. That means if you have an Xbox Series X|S for instance, more than likely, you’d pick up the official Xbox Series X|S controllers from Microsoft. This usually isn’t a bad option seeing as they don’t really cost that much if you find them on sale, but what if you want the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller? We’re talking about $180 for one controller which isn’t an option for some users. That’s why Power A has a more affordable alternative with the Power A Fusion Pro 2 controller for the Xbox Series X|S, a similarly styled and functioning Pro controller for only $90.

