This is the time of the year when we should be filled with joy. Unfortunately, lots of people are not. The new omicron variant sets us on edge. “Will our vaccines protect us against this new variant?” we wonder, hopefully. The recent violence in Michigan and in Columbia makes us wonder, “What is wrong with us?” Everyone I know is struggling financially. And when you have little money, the grocery and gas prices make us both pray and curse.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO