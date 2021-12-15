Old Town W/S Assessments Gives City Council Pause

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all Village bills as presented : adopted the ordinance for the levy and collection of taxes for fiscal year 2022 – the levied amount is at $83,674, an increase of 4.99 percent from last year : approved an agreement to exchange land between the Village and Jeff and Peggy Runyon, concerning the property needed for the Village’s drive-up window addition to the west of Village Hall : approved the calendar for 2022 Village Board and Zoning meetings : noted that Republic Services will initiate a rate increase for customers inside the Village limits beginning January 1st, 2022 – that’s from the current $14.26 to $14.67 : noted that the future meetings for the Village Board will return to Village Hall in the new year with face masks required until further notice : noted that Village Hall will be closed all on Christmas Eve, December 24th, and the following Monday, December 27th, and on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, and Monday, January 3rd, for the holidays : and with the second Village Board meeting in December (27th) cancelled, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 10th, 2022 at the Noble Village Hall.

NOBLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO