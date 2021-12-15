ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town W/S Assessments Gives City Council Pause

By KBBI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was much debate at Monday night’s Homer City Council meeting on the Bunnell Avenue and Charles Way Water and Sewer Improvement Special Assessment District, but action was ultimately delayed until next month. Public testimony about the resolution centered on how the beneficiaries of the water and sewer...

