Week 15: Eagles look to beat Washington as playoff window narrows

By Jeff Skversky
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts always believed the Birds would be playing for a playoff spot, despite their slow start.

"I think we're still growing and I think our best football has yet to be played," Hurts told Action News' Jeff Skversky as the Eagles return from the bye week.

He is hoping to return to the field Sunday against Washington after missing their last game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

Hurts, who split walk-through reps at quarterback with Gardner Minshew, is doing everything he can to be available for the team on Sunday.

The Birds are hoping to beat Washington to help secure a Wild Card spot.

SEE ALSO: Will the Eagles make the playoffs? ESPN's Sal Paolantonio shares his blueprint to victory

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio thinks somehow, some way, the Birds will get in the playoffs.

"I'm easily motivated. I'm self-motivated," Hurts said.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was non-committal about Hurts, leaving the door open for Minshew to make another start.

"We're going to do what we need to do in walk-through today with how we divvy up the reps. Like last walk-through, both Gardner and Jalen got reps, and we'll do the same thing today and we'll see how everything goes tomorrow," Sirianni said.

Hurts believes their best football is yet to come, and hopefully, it comes Sunday against Washington.

The Washington Football Team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, with 17 players on their COVID list.

SEE ALSO: Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Minshew vs. Hurts, Eagles' final record, playoff prediction

The Eagles have the playoffs in mind entering the final month of play and Ron Jaworski is feeling confident in his prediction for the final 4 games.

The NFL told Action News that there have been zero discussions about the possibility of postponing the game or any game around the NFL as COVID cases are on the rise.

The Eagles, who have two players on their COVID list, are taking extra precautions this week.

The Eagles are wearing masks more than the NFL mandates, and they are also social distancing in meetings and at lunch to try to prevent an outbreak and stay safe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
