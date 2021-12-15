Ford Bronco SUV Does Not Win 'Top Safety Pick' - Group

Last month we got still images of the coming Ford Bronco Raptor taken at an off-road track. This month we get a three-minute video of the Bronco Raptor running circles and kicking up dirt around that track, uploaded by Bronco Nation. Even better, there's no soundtrack but the wind and whatever lives under the Bronco's hood, which is certainly turbocharged. We're still not sure which of Ford's twin-turbocharged EcoBoost mills got clearance for duty here; there's a 330-horsepower 2.7-liter in the standard Bronco, a 400-hp 3.0-liter in the Explorer ST, and a 450-hp 3.5-liter in the F-150 Raptor. Bronco Nation says we can expect at least 350 horsepower from the motor, so we'll lean toward the 3.0-liter. Whatever it ends up being, its engine note is piped through a true dual exhaust that terminates ahead of the rear bumper, tucked up and out of the way of obstacles.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO