Energy Stocks Set To Break Out In 2022

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

The energy sector has recovered this year, driven by the reopening of economies and the subsequent rebound in oil demand. Despite the pullback in oil prices and energy stocks in recent weeks, energy has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector this year. The energy sector has room to rise...

Street.Com

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
Benzinga

Analyst Predicts 'New Normal' For Stock Market In 2022

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, recently released his 2022 Market and Economic Outlook report. One of the main themes of this year’s report: the return to normal for the market and the economy in 2022 that McMillan is expecting, and what it will look like.
investing.com

3 Homebuilding Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 25% or More

As the COVID-19-omicron-related concerns mount, people will likely spend more time at home. And because the homebuilding industry is expected to remain in focus, homebuilding stocks PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), and M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) could be solid additions to one’s watch list. Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 25% in price in the coming months. So, let’s examine these names.Despite high inflation and logistical disruptions, the homebuilding industry has remained red hot over the past few months. Investors’ interest in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s (XHB) 7.4% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 4.2% returns.
TheStreet

Stocks Finish Lower as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

Stocks finished lower Monday pulled down by fears over a surge in global omicron infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 433 points, or 1.23%, to 34,932, while the S&P 500 was off 1.14% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.24%. The World Health Organization said infections are doubling every...
