Board Meeting

Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop Meeting this (Tuesday) morning to hear about the Medical Air Services Association Medical Transport Solutions benefit package. Keith Loeffler with MASA explained that all Washington County residents already have coverage paid for by the county if a resident is transported on the Washington County helicopter. The benefit package offered to the county would cover employees and family members if the Washington County helicopter was not available or if they are out of state. The benefit package would also cover ground transport costs associated with the accident.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO