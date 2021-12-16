Board Meeting

The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners will hold its final meeting of 2021 Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the county courthouse in Windom. On the agenda, the board will hear a proposal to install an informational kiosk and possible picnic tables on the courthouse square in Windom. The board...
CALEXICO — In his first meeting presiding as Calexico Unified School District board President, Lorenzo Calderon Jr. expressed gratitude toward his three fellow board members for nominating and approving his appointment. He also said he hoped the district community would have a happy holiday and that he wished for...
The City of Sherman will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 West Mulberry Street, Sherman, Texas to consider annexation of property extending the City limits of the City of Sherman, and reviewing the facility plan on the property in consideration. The property being considered for annexation is located off of FM 131 North, and is described as BMT Global, LLC – North Travis.
At the Atascadero city council meeting, the most newsworthy event occurred in public comment when several people spoke about the effort to renovate and restore the 100-year-old Printery building. Vee Pierce is running the campaign to raise money for the Printery. The foundation received on November 14th, a $100,000 matching...
Are you looking for opportunities to get involved in your city? There are many city boards and commissions that rely on volunteers. Applications are accepted for all boards and commissions throughout the year. Questions? Please contact the City Clerk’s office 816.331.4331 or cityclerk@belton.org.
The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees met in special session Friday at the Copper Mountain College Bell Center for their annual organizational meeting. Assignment reporter Chris Fleischman has the details about the newly selected officers…. The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees met Friday (December 10) in the Community...
The King George County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:00 pm to discuss the Public Radio System Capital Project for the Sheriff’s Office. The meeting will be held in the Revercomb Board Room, 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485.
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set for a board governance workshop Tuesday afternoon. At their last workshop, on Oct. 4, board members focused discussions on what their role should be in labor negotiations, deciding to review resolutions related to this at a later workshop. They decided to continue using a liaison in negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association.
Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop Meeting this (Tuesday) morning to hear about the Medical Air Services Association Medical Transport Solutions benefit package. Keith Loeffler with MASA explained that all Washington County residents already have coverage paid for by the county if a resident is transported on the Washington County helicopter. The benefit package offered to the county would cover employees and family members if the Washington County helicopter was not available or if they are out of state. The benefit package would also cover ground transport costs associated with the accident.
The Martinsville City Public School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at city council chambers, 55 W. Church St. Informational presentation by Joanie Petty for the Boys & Girls Club. Report of the VSBA Conference in Williamsburg from board members. Summary report by...
The Clinton City School Board is holding a Special Called Meeting on Wednesday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The only item on the agenda is to discuss bids for a possible South Clinton Elementary School addition. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000....
Support local journalism by subscribing here: Special Offers - USATodayNetwork. Who presides over the board meetings, the property manager, or the president? And who contacts contractors for bids, the property manager, or the board? Finally, can you rent out rooms in an over 55 community?. Signed, H.F. Dear H.F.,. On...
HIGGINSVILLE- During the Higginsville City Council regular meeting on Monday, the council plans to discuss the letter of agreement with the Archaeological research center of St. Louis, allowing them to perform a cultural resource survey. Members also plan to address the commissioning of the newly hired police officer, Trevor Morrison. The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.
At the Haleyville City Council meeting, on Monday, December 6, 2021, the Haleyville Parks & Recreation 3rd & 4th Grade All Star Volleyball Team was awarded a Proclamation, and presented with trophies, as they finished the season with the State Championship. Representing The Tony Barnes Memorial Charity, Toni Peden requested...
The Marysville School District Board of Directors is accepting applications to replace the position of District 3 Board Director, serving the central areas of the school district (see map for reference). The elected board candidate for District 3, Sherry Weersing, notified the school district in writing on December 9, 2021, that she has decided not to accept her election as the Director for this district.
The Board of Commissioners voted at its November 16 regular meeting to approve the purchase of nine new Ford F-150 trucks for three separate departments. The $248,545 total price was determined through a state contract and the vehicles are being acquired from Allan Vigil Ford for use by Parks and Recreation, Code Enforcement and the county’s Department of Transportation.
ST. PETERSBURG — The new city council didn’t want their leadership to be decided by a coin flip. In what amounts to a recent trend and, perhaps, a sign of fissures to come, council members again deadlocked — twice — in picking their chairperson and vicechairperson Thursday.
