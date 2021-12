At the start of the season, the Cowboys offense was predicted to be the class of the NFL. After 14 weeks, there are suddenly more questions than answers. Among them, what has caused quarterback Dak Prescott’s significant slump? Or is it a slump at all? Have injuries along the offensive line finally caught up with Tyron Smith? Can running back Tony Pollard overcome his plantar fascia tear enough to go this Sunday? And how long can the surging defense keep bailing out their offensive mates?

