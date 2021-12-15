ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Webb pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing final

By Alice Howarth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strictly Come Dancing final is due to take place on Saturday evening (18th December 2021). This year’s show will see all the contestants of this series come together for one final dance but one person will be missing. Peep Show actor Robert Webb has confirmed that he...

Strictly come dancing's AJ Odudu confirms "traumatic" injury ahead of final

AJ Odudu has become the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestant to reveal an urgent medical problem ahead of this weekend's final. With eliminated contestants Tilly Ramsay and Robert Webb both ruled out of taking part in a group dance routine, top three finalist AJ has confirmed her ability to compete is in question.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
The Most Memorable Strictly Moments Of All Time

Oh, Strictly - how we love you. Sequins and sass, it's one of the highlights of our TV year - and we just can't believe that it's been on our screens since 2004. (Yep, that's almost 20 years - feel old yet?) Over those years, some celebrities have attempted to quickstep, and looked more like fish out of water, on the dance floor.
Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
Girl Named Tom Is the Winner of 'The Voice' and Wendy Moten Fans Are Shocked

Let’s give it up one more time for The Voice season 21 winner, Girl Named Tom. On Tuesday night, the season 21 finale of the hit NBC singing competition series came to an exhilarating end when the Liechty siblings — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — of Kelly Clarkson's team were crowned the champions. The highly anticipated moment happened after guest performers graced the stage, including Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran. After weeks of competing, the band earned more votes than their fellow finalists Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Paris Winningham (Team Blake), Wendy Moten (Team Blake) and Jershika Maple (Team Legend). Their victory marks the first-ever non-solo act to win the show.
Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
A 'Masked Singer' Star Left "Very Upset" and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For 'Spider-Man' Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
Rebel Wilson Just Set the Internet on Fire With Her Latest Instagram

Rebel Wilson has a lot to celebrate, and she’s doing it in style. After wrapping up her latest Netflix comedy movie Senior Year this summer, the 41-year-old actress and comedian made her debut as an author with the release of her first children’s book, Bella the Brave. On top of that, Rebel was named one of BBC's 100 Women of 2021, which recognizes individuals who are helping “reinvent our society, our culture and our world.”
Hoda Kotb Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her 'Today' Show Absence

Today fans welcomed Hoda Kotb back with open arms. On Monday, Hoda joined her cohost Jenna Bush Hager for Today’s fourth hour, and it was a happy surprise for folks watching from home. Last week, viewers of the NBC morning show began asking where Hoda was after several guest hosts filled in for her. But as suddenly as she left, she returned.
Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
