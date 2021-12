Kenny Imafidon knows better than most the transformative effect that encouragement and support can have on someone who has hit rock bottom. At the age of 18, he was in prison awaiting trial for murder and thought that life as he knew it was over. But, having been acquitted, and with the help of a succession of mentors who had an unwavering belief in him, he has transformed his life, setting up a successful business, advising royalty and becoming a trustee of several charities, including BBC Children in Need.He is determined, he said, “to pay it forward” and now...

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO