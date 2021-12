United States-based podcasts continue to lead among Canadian listeners, but the country’s own podcast industry is growing and is now on track to overtake foreign producers. The Canadian Podcast Listener 2021 report shows 44% of the podcasts Canadians report listening to originate in the U.S. That is down five points from a year ago when, for the first time, a majority of podcasts listened to in Canada did not come from south of the border. At the same time the survey finds that the proportion of shows people say they listen to coming from Canada ticked up to 42%. That is a four point increase from two years ago. The survey also finds that U.K. based podcasts are also gaining ground in Canada with its share up 50% during the past two years. In 2021, Canadians said six percent of the podcasts they listen to come from U.K. producers.

AMERICAS ・ 1 DAY AGO