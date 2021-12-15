ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nippon Ichi announces Yomawari 3 for PS4 and Switch

By Quinton O'Connor
rpgsite.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the underappreciated Yomawari series can finally rejoice: Yomawari 3 has finally been announced, and if you happen to be fluent in the Japanese language you can even pick it up as soon as...

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Japanese
