Audacy gains 5% as B. Riley upgrades with bad news 'priced in'

Our U.S. and Canadian stock portfolios made it through the pandemic with a perfect dividend growth record. We went 27 for 27. The goal for our U.S. stock portfolio was not to 'beat the market'. But if that is an unintended by-product of the investment approach, then that event is more than welcome. I recently reported on our perfect dividend record through the pandemic. We hold 27 U.S. and Canadian stocks and did not suffer one dividend cut. All dividend payers have increased their dividend, or have announced a dividend increase. That said, the total returns and risk level of the portfolio is even more important. In this post, we'll have a look at the total return performance of our U.S. stock portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO