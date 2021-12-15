ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Audacy gains 5% as B. Riley upgrades with bad news 'priced in'

By Jason Aycock
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudacy (NYSE:AUD) is 5.4% higher today after an upgrade to Buy at B. Riley Securities, which sees bad news priced in ahead of an earnings inflection for the coming year. Shares in Audacy (the former Entercom Communications) are close to their 2021 lows and sentiment has been "swinging toward...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Synopsys (SNPS) to Buy Back Stock Worth $200M Under ASR Pact

SNPS - Free Report) recently announced that it will buy back $200 million worth of its common stocks under an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) program. This initiative not only reflects the California-based company’s sound financial position but also its sustained focus on enhancing shareholders’ wealth. Synopsys...
WORTH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Radio#Advertising#B Riley Securities#Entercom Communications#Mvpd#Ctv#Digital News
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

The Liquidity Unicorn: Are Any ETFs Truly Bulletproof During Market Stress?

We have example after example of investors able to buy multiples of the average daily volume with little to no market impact. In the ongoing discussion about liquidity and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), David Mann, Head of Global ETFs Capital Markets, examines a recent report outlining how ETFs have navigated the pandemic. He says it provides some validation that lower-volume funds are not all that different than higher-volume ones in navigating such crisis periods.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

The Total Returns For Our Market-Beating U.S. Stock Portfolio

Our U.S. and Canadian stock portfolios made it through the pandemic with a perfect dividend growth record. We went 27 for 27. The goal for our U.S. stock portfolio was not to 'beat the market'. But if that is an unintended by-product of the investment approach, then that event is more than welcome. I recently reported on our perfect dividend record through the pandemic. We hold 27 U.S. and Canadian stocks and did not suffer one dividend cut. All dividend payers have increased their dividend, or have announced a dividend increase. That said, the total returns and risk level of the portfolio is even more important. In this post, we'll have a look at the total return performance of our U.S. stock portfolio.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why ARKK Could Fall Hard Over The Next Year

ARKK's banner years in 2017 and 2020 were driven by one-time gains in single investments, and by an AuM virtuous cycle. ARK Innovation (ARKK) and other ARK ETFs have performed very well in the years prior to 2020, but that was mostly due to two single very strong years, 2017 and 2020. The tailwinds that persisted during these periods waned, and ARKK is now battling with substantial outflows that could hurt its investment model considerably. Add the market's reluctance to chase growth, unlike in 2020, and account for rising rates in 2022 and beyond, and ARKK could see huge headwinds going forward.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Short squeeze likely into end of the year - J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic

Small-caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) and value stocks (NYSEARCA:IWN) are in a correction in the last four weeks, while high-beta stocks are entering a beark market, J.P. Morgan's chief global market strategist says. Marko Kolanovic, who has gained attention for recent calls to buy the dip, calls attention to a "paradox" with U.S....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canaccord Is Bullish On Upwork, Sees 32% Upside

Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps initiated Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $45, implying an upside of 32.5%. The analyst says Upwork's freelancer marketplace maintains the leading market share on a gross services value basis, and this "strong foundation" is boosted by a growing emphasis on larger Enterprise clients, product innovation, and brand investments.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mizuho Bullish On Hubbell, Eaton, AMETEK; Neutral On Rockwell Automation, Vertiv

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiated coverage on five electrical equipment companies' stocks. The analyst initiated Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $345. Linzey mentions that Automation demand has been "robust" and new product development and the leveraging of acquisitions are opening new markets,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy