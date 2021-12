Nothing is more frustrating, as a reviewer, than playing a game that by all accounts could find itself much improved by just a number of small tweaks. The gameplay itself is solid, the level design inspired, and the story, art direction, and soundtrack all hit the mark alongside the game’s integral mechanics. But, we’ve all been there – when all of the “small” issues with a game add up to drag it down. Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi is an excellent example of this, offering a great DRPG that I can easily recommend to fans of the genre, but myriad issues – such as a lack of Quality-of-life features, and frustrating pace-breakers – just barely prevent me from extending that recommendation to everyone new to the genre as well. At least, not without a light warning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO