We asked, you provided. Let’s dive right in. This is an interesting question that will likely get answered right away when the team is allowed to make moves again. Dave Dombrowski has never been shy about trading prospects to acquire impact major league talent, but his reputation of emptying the farm system all the time is undeserved. Looking back at his career with Montreal, Florida, Detroit and Boston, the only time he really dumped top prospects, he got Miguel Cabrera (who was just entering his prime) and Chris Sale (who was in the middle of it). Those are deals every GM would make ten times out of ten.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO