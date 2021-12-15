ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socioeconomic inequalities in child growth failure in Ethiopia: findings from the 2000 and 2016 Demographic and Health Surveys

By DocWire News
 6 days ago

BMJ Open. 2021 Dec 14;11(12):e051304. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-051304. OBJECTIVE: Socioeconomic inequalities in child growth failure (CGF) remain one of the main challenges in Ethiopia. This study examined socioeconomic inequalities in CGF and determinants that contributed to these inequalities in Ethiopia. METHODS: The Ethiopia Demographic and Health Surveys 2000 and 2016...

