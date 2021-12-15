ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycium barbarum polysaccharide promotes M2 polarization of BV2 microglia induced by LPS via inhibiting the TLR4/NF-κB signaling pathway

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Xi Bao Yu Fen Zi Mian Yi Xue Za Zhi. 2021 Dec;37(12):1066-1072. Objective To investigate the effect of Lycium barbarum polysaccharide (LBP) on the polarization of BV2 microglia from M1 to M2 induced by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and its mechanism. Methods The BV2 microglia were divided into control group, LPS group, and...

cell.com

Interleukin-10 receptor signaling promotes the maintenance of a PD-1 TCF-1 CD8 T cell population that sustains anti-tumor immunity

IL-10R loss correlates with T cell exhaustion and poor survival of cancer patients. T cell exhaustion limits anti-tumor immunity and responses to immunotherapy. Here, we explored the microenvironmental signals regulating T cell exhaustion using a model of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Single-cell analyses identified a subset of PD-1hi, functionally impaired CD8+ T cells that accumulated in secondary lymphoid organs during disease progression and a functionally competent PD-1int subset. Frequencies of PD-1int TCF-1+ CD8+ T cells decreased upon Il10rb or Stat3 deletion, leading to accumulation of PD-1hi cells and accelerated tumor progression. Mechanistically, inhibition of IL-10R signaling altered chromatin accessibility and disrupted cooperativity between the transcription factors NFAT and AP-1, promoting a distinct NFAT-associated program. Low IL10 expression or loss of IL-10R-STAT3 signaling correlated with increased frequencies of exhausted CD8+ T cells and poor survival in CLL and in breast cancer patients. Thus, balance between PD-1hi, exhausted CD8+ T cells and functional PD-1int TCF-1+ CD8+ T cells is regulated by cell-intrinsic IL-10R signaling, with implications for immunotherapy.
CANCER
pnas.org

aPC/PAR1 confers endothelial anti-apoptotic activity via a discrete, β-arrestin-2–mediated SphK1-S1PR1-Akt signaling axis

Edited by Robert J. Lefkowitz, HHMI, Durham, NC, and approved October 28, 2021 (received for review April 14, 2021) Endothelial dysfunction is associated with vascular disease and results in disruption of endothelial barrier function and increased sensitivity to apoptosis. Currently, there are limited treatments for improving endothelial dysfunction. Activated protein C (aPC), a promising therapeutic, signals via protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR1) and mediates several cytoprotective responses, including endothelial barrier stabilization and anti-apoptotic responses. We showed that aPC-activated PAR1 signals preferentially via β-arrestin-2 (β-arr2) and dishevelled-2 (Dvl2) scaffolds rather than G proteins to promote Rac1 activation and barrier protection. However, the signaling pathways utilized by aPC/PAR1 to mediate anti-apoptotic activities are not known. aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses also require coreceptors; however, it is not clear how coreceptors impact different aPC/PAR1 signaling pathways to drive distinct cytoprotective responses. Here, we define a β-arr2–mediated sphingosine kinase-1 (SphK1)-sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor-1 (S1PR1)-Akt signaling axis that confers aPC/PAR1-mediated protection against cell death. Using human cultured endothelial cells, we found that endogenous PAR1 and S1PR1 coexist in caveolin-1 (Cav1)–rich microdomains and that S1PR1 coassociation with Cav1 is increased by aPC activation of PAR1. Our study further shows that aPC stimulates β-arr2–dependent SphK1 activation independent of Dvl2 and is required for transactivation of S1PR1-Akt signaling and protection against cell death. While aPC/PAR1-induced, extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) activation is also dependent on β-arr2, neither SphK1 nor S1PR1 are integrated into the ERK1/2 pathway. Finally, aPC activation of PAR1-β-arr2–mediated protection against apoptosis is dependent on Cav1, the principal structural protein of endothelial caveolae. These studies reveal that different aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses are mediated by discrete, β-arr2–driven signaling pathways in caveolae.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Alpha/Beta-Hydrolase Domain-Containing 6: Signaling and Function in the Central Nervous System

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 2;12:784202. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.784202. eCollection 2021. Endocannabinoid (eCB) signaling plays an important role in the central nervous system (CNS). α/β-Hydrolase domain-containing 6 (ABHD6) is a transmembrane serine hydrolase that hydrolyzes monoacylglycerol (MAG) lipids such as endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoyl glycerol (2-AG). ABHD6 participates in neurotransmission, inflammation, brain energy metabolism, tumorigenesis and other biological processes and is a potential therapeutic target for various neurological diseases, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, mental illness, and pain. This review summarizes the molecular mechanisms of action and biological functions of ABHD6, particularly its mechanism of action in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, and provides a theoretical basis for new pharmacological interventions via targeting of ABHD6.
SCIENCE
#Microglia#Tlr4#Polysaccharide#Polarization#Lps Group#Rrb G L#Mtt#Tnf
docwirenews.com

Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A novel microfluidic RNA chip for direct, single-nucleotide specific, rapid and partially-degraded RNA detection

Talanta. 2021 Oct 14:122974. doi: 10.1016/j.talanta.2021.122974. Online ahead of print. Direct RNA detection is critical for providing the RNA insights into gene expression profiling, noncoding RNAs, RNA-associated diseases and pathogens, without reverse transcription. However, classical RNA analysis usually requires RT-PCR, which can cause bias amplification and quantitation errors. To address this challenge, herein we report a microfluidic RNA chip (the microchip prototype) for direct RNA detection, which is primarily based on RNA extension and labeling with DNA polymerase. This detection strategy is of high specificity (discriminating against single-nucleotide differences), rapidity, accuracy, nuclease resistance, and reusability. Further, we have successfully detected disease-associated RNAs in clinical samples, demonstrating its great potentials in biomedical research and clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

LncRNA TUG1 promotes bladder cancer malignant behaviors by regulating the miR-320a/FOXQ1 axis

Cell Signal. 2021 Dec 14:110216. doi: 10.1016/j.cellsig.2021.110216. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Growing evidence has showed long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play critical roles in bladder cancer (BC) progression. LncRNA taurine upregulated gene 1 (TUG1) was involved in the development of human malignancies. However, the intrinsic and concrete molecular mechanisms of TUG1 in BC remain largely unknown.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Comparison of the diagnostic accuracy and validity of biparametric MRI and multiparametric MRI-based VI-RADS scoring in bladder cancer; is contrast material really necessary in detecting muscle invasion?

PURPOSE: (1) To evaluate the accuracy and validity of the biparametric MRI (bp-MRI), including T2-weigthed image (WI) and DWI sequences, and the availability of an alternative to the multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI), for the muscle-invasiveness assessment of bladder cancer (BC). (2) To evaluate the diagnostic performance and agreement of readers with different experiences in the abdominal imaging of using both protocols.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science
Nature.com

The distinct effects of P18 overexpression on different stages of hematopoiesis involve TGF-Î² and NF-ÎºB signaling

Deficiency of P18 can significantly improve the self-renewal potential of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and the success of long-term engraftment. However, the effects of P18 overexpression, which is involved in the inhibitory effects of RUNX1b at the early stage of hematopoiesis, have not been examined in detail. In this study, we established inducible P18/hESC lines and monitored the effects of P18 overexpression on hematopoietic differentiation. Induction of P18 from day 0 (D0) dramatically decreased production of CD34highCD43âˆ’ cells and derivative populations, but not that of CD34lowCD43âˆ’ cells, changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of KDR+ cells and downregulated the key hematopoietic genes at D4, which might cause the severe blockage of hematopoietic differentiation at the early stage. By contrast, induction of P18 from D10 dramatically increased production of classic hematopoietic populations and changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of CD45+ cells at D14. These effects can be counteracted by inhibition of TGF-Î² or NF-ÎºB signaling respectively. This is the first evidence that P18 promotes hematopoiesis, a rare property among cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CKIs).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Activation of STAT3 integrates common profibrotic pathways to promote fibroblast activation and tissue fibrosis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-01236-6, published online 24 October 2017. The original version of this article contained errors in Fig. 4a and Fig. 10o, which occurred during image assembly. In Fig. 4a, the representative Western blot images for STAT3 under c-ABL inhibitor were a duplication of those under SRC inhibitor. The correct version of Fig. 4a is:
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 16;12(1):7325. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27611-y. Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
WILDLIFE
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TNF plays a crucial role in inflammation by signaling via T cell TNFR2

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Dec 14;118(50):e2109972118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2109972118. TNF, produced largely by T and innate immune cells, is potently proinflammatory, as are cytokines such as IFN-γ and IL-17 produced by Th1 and Th17 cells, respectively. Here, we asked if TNF is upstream of Th skewing toward inflammatory phenotypes. Exposure of mouse CD4+ T cells to TNF and TGF-β generated Th17 cells that express low levels of IL-17 (ROR-γt+IL-17lo) and high levels of inflammatory markers independently of IL-6 and STAT3. This was mediated by the nondeath TNF receptor TNFR2, which also contributed to the generation of inflammatory Th1 cells. Single-cell RNA sequencing of central nervous system-infiltrating CD4+ T cells in mouse experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) found an inflammatory gene expression profile similar to cerebrospinal fluid-infiltrating CD4+ T cells from patients with multiple sclerosis. Notably, TNFR2-deficient CD4+ T cells produced fewer inflammatory mediators and were less pathogenic in EAE and colitis. IL-1β, a Th17-skewing cytokine, induced TNF and proinflammatory granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in T cells, which was inhibited by disruption of TNFR2 signaling, demonstrating IL-1β can function indirectly via the production of TNF. Thus, TNF is not just an effector but also an initiator of inflammatory Th differentiation.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Impact of bacillus Calmette-Guerin intravesical therapy on the diagnostic efficacy of The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology in patients with high-grade bladder cancer

Cancer Cytopathol. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/cncy.22539. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In high-grade urothelial carcinoma (UC) of the bladder, bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) therapy is a therapeutic mainstay, and urinary cytology is recommended to detect recurrences. However, intravesical BCG instillations can induce morphologic changes in urothelial cells. The authors investigated the impact of BCG therapy on the efficacy of urinary cytology.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

TRPV1 channel mediates NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent neuroinflammation in microglia

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Dec 14;12(12):1159. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04450-9. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease in the central nervous system (CNS). The NLRP3 inflammasome is considered an important regulator of immunity and inflammation, both of which play a critical role in MS. However, the underlying mechanism of NLRP3 inflammasome activation is not fully understood. Here we identified that the TRPV1 (transient receptor potential vanilloid type 1) channel in microglia, as a Ca2+ influx-regulating channel, played an important role in NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Deletion or pharmacological blockade of TRPV1 inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activation in microglia in vitro. Further research revealed that TRPV1 channel regulated ATP-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation through mediating Ca2+ influx and phosphorylation of phosphatase PP2A in microglia. In addition, TRPV1 deletion could alleviate mice experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) and reduce neuroinflammation by inhibiting NLRP3 inflammasome activation. These data suggested that the TRPV1 channel in microglia can regulate NLRP3 inflammasome activation and consequently mediate neuroinflammation. Meanwhile, our study indicated that TRPV1-Ca2+-PP2A pathway may be a novel regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, pointing to TRPV1 as a potential target for CNS inflammatory diseases.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Toxic heavy metal concentrations in multiple sclerosis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis

EXCLI J. 2021 Nov 19;20:1571-1584. doi: 10.17179/excli2021-3484. eCollection 2021. The present meta-analysis was performed to assess the association between MS patients and control subjects in terms of their circulating levels of arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and cadmium (Cd). We searched Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase up until June 2020 to identify all studies that examined the concentrations of heavy metals in MS patients. Statistical tests used to assess inter-study heterogeneity were Cochrane’s Q test and the I2 statistic. Given the observed significant heterogeneity, the random-effects model was employed to pool the weighted mean differences (WMDs) and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Out of a total of 1181 articles, 16 studies with 1650 participants (772 patients with MS and 878 controls) were included in this review meta-analysis. Pooled results using random-effects model showed that the levels of Pb (WMD= 0.73 µg/L, 95 % CI= 0.33 to 1.12, P< 0.001), As (WMD= 2.48 μg/L, 95 % CI= 1.44 to 3.53, P <0.001; I2= 98.9 %, P <0.001), and Cd (WMD= 0.17 μg/L, 95 % CI= 0.09 to 0.26, P <0.001) were significantly higher in MS patients than those of the controls. However, there were no significant differences in the levels of Hg (WMD= -0.14 µg/L, 95 % CI= -0.77 to 0.49, P= 0.658) among both groups. Sensitivity analysis indicated that after excluding one-by-one study, the overall pooled WMD of Pb was changed. This meta-analysis showed that patients with MS had significantly higher levels of circulatory As and Cd compared to the controls. Yet, there was no statistically significant difference between circulating levels of Hg and Pb among MS patients and controls. See also Figure 1(Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Dopaminergic stimulation leads B-cell infiltration into the central nervous system upon autoimmunity

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Dec 17;18(1):292. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02338-1. BACKGROUND: Recent evidence has shown dopamine as a major regulator of inflammation. Accordingly, dopaminergic regulation of immune cells plays an important role in the physiopathology of inflammatory disorders. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory disease involving a CD4+ T-cell-driven autoimmune response to central nervous system (CNS) derived antigens. Evidence from animal models has suggested that B cells play a fundamental role as antigen-presenting cells (APC) re-stimulating CD4+ T cells in the CNS as well as regulating T-cell response by mean of inflammatory or anti-inflammatory cytokines. Here, we addressed the role of the dopamine receptor D3 (DRD3), which displays the highest affinity for dopamine, in B cells in animal models of MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping-Derived Radiomic Features in Discriminating Multiple Sclerosis From Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Front Neurosci. 2021 Dec 3;15:765634. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2021.765634. eCollection 2021. Objectives: To implement a machine learning model using radiomic features extracted from quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) in discriminating multiple sclerosis (MS) from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Materials and Methods: Forty-seven patients with MS (mean age = 40.00 ± 13.72 years) and 36 patients with NMOSD (mean age = 42.14 ± 12.34 years) who underwent enhanced gradient-echo T2*-weighted angiography (ESWAN) sequence in 3.0-T MRI were included between April 2017 and October 2019. QSM images were reconstructed from ESWAN, and QSM-derived radiomic features were obtained from seven regions of interest (ROIs), including bilateral putamen, globus pallidus, head of the caudate nucleus, thalamus, substantia nigra, red nucleus, and dentate nucleus. A machine learning model (logistic regression) was applied to classify MS and NMOSD, which combined radiomic signatures and demographic information to assess the classification accuracy using the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC). Results: The radiomics-only models showed better discrimination performance in almost all deep gray matter (DGM) regions than the demographic information-only model, with the highest AUC in DN of 0.902 (95% CI: 0.840-0.955). Moreover, the hybrid model combining radiomic signatures and demographic information showed the highest discrimination performance which achieved the AUC of 0.927 (95% CI: 0.871-0.984) with fivefold cross-validation. Conclusion: The hybrid model based on QSM and powered with machine learning has the potential to discriminate MS from NMOSD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

SIRT6 regulates SREBP1c-induced glucolipid metabolism in liver and pancreas via the AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 pathway

The aim of this study was to determine the mechanism by which SIRT6 regulates glucolipid metabolism disorders. We detected histological and molecular changes in Sprague-Dawley rats as well as in BRL 3A and INS-1 cell lines subjected to overnutrition and starvation. SIRT6, SREBP1c, and glucolipid metabolism biomarkers were identified by fluorescence co-localization, real-time PCR, and western blotting. Gene silencing studies were performed. Recombinant SIRT6, AMPK agonist (AICAR), mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin), and liver X receptor (LXR) agonist (T0901317) were used to pre-treated in BRL 3A and INS-1 cells. Real-time PCR and western blotting were used to detect related proteins, and cell counting was utilized to detect proliferation. We obtained conflicting results; SIRT6 and SREBP1c appeared in both the liver and pancreas of high-fat and hungry rats. Recombinant SIRT6 alleviated the decrease in AMPKÎ± and increase in mTORC1 (complex of mTOR, Raptor, and Rheb) caused by overnutrition. SIRT6 siRNA reversed the glucolipid metabolic disorders caused by the AMPK agonist and mTOR inhibitor but not by the LXR agonist. Taken together, our results demonstrate that SIRT6 regulates glycolipid metabolism through AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 regulating SREBP1c in the liver and pancreas induced by overnutrition and starvation, independent of LXR.
SCIENCE

