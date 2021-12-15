ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypertension in Pregnancy: Diagnosis, Blood Pressure Goals, and Pharmacotherapy: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association

Hypertension. 2021 Dec 15:HYP0000000000000208. doi: 10.1161/HYP.0000000000000208. Online ahead of print. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) remain one of the major causes of pregnancy-related maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality worldwide. Affected women are also at increased risk for cardiovascular disease later in life, independently of traditional cardiovascular disease risks. Despite the...

AHA News

High blood pressure treatment in pregnancy is safe and could reduce mother's risks

Treating high blood pressure during pregnancy is safe and may be helpful at lower thresholds than previously thought, a new scientific report says. "For decades, the benefits of blood pressure treatment for pregnant women were unclear," Dr. Vesna D. Garovic said in a news release. She led a committee of experts that reviewed and analyzed existing research. "And there were concerns about fetal well-being from exposure to antihypertensive medications."
Hypertension in Pregnancy Could Signal Increased Heart Failure Risk

An analysis of the Women's Health Initiative suggests hypertensive disorders of pregnancy were associated with a significant increase in risk for incident heart failure, but this association was not observed for other adverse pregnancy outcomes. This article was originally published on PracticalCardiology.com. Data from an analysis of the Women's Health...
AHA: For hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, treat high BP, individualize therapy

According to a new scientific statement published in Hypertension, high BP should be treated during pregnancy, and treatment should be individualized to each patient. Despite the many recommendations published on the treatment of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, there had been little agreement on whether and when to initiate antihypertensive treatment, the authors wrote.
Gestational Diabetes and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy by Maternal Birthplace

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0749-3797(21)00564-X. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy increase the risk for future adverse health outcomes in the pregnant woman and baby, and disparities exist in the rates of gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by race/ethnicity. The objective of this study is to identify the differences in gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy rates by maternal place of birth within race/ethnicity groups.
Association of Differences in Treatment Intensification, Missed Visits, and Scheduled Follow-up Interval With Racial or Ethnic Disparities in Blood Pressure Control

JAMA Cardiol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1001/jamacardio.2021.4996. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Black patients with hypertension often have the lowest rates of blood pressure (BP) control in clinical settings. It is unknown to what extent variation in health care processes explains this disparity. OBJECTIVE: To assess whether and to what...
New Statewide Blood Pressure Policy Will Help Hoosiers Lower Heart Disease Risks

INDIANAPOLIS—Thousands of Hoosiers with high blood pressure may now have easier access to monitoring devices that will allow them to check their own blood pressure, which could help them better control their blood pressure and lower their risk of heart disease, thanks to a change in state policy that was recommended by the American Heart Association.
Race, Ethnicity, Hypertension, and Heart Disease: JACC Focus Seminar 1/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2460-2470. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.06.017. Hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality globally. In the United States, the prevalence of hypertension (blood pressure ≥130/80 mm Hg) among adults is approximately 45%. Racial/ethnic disparities in hypertension prevalence are well documented, especially among Black adults who are disproportionately affected and have one of the highest rates of hypertension globally. Hypertension control remains a persistent public health crisis. Recently published data indicate suboptimal hypertension control rates, particularly for racial/ethnic minority groups in the United States. This requires urgent action because of the significant health care burden from cardiovascular- and stroke-related morbidity and mortality. This clinical review delineates racial/ethnic disparities in the epidemiology of hypertension, and the impact of social determinants of health on the quality of cardiovascular care and outcomes. Clinical practice guideline recommendations and various national programs targeted toward hypertension control and proposed solutions to eliminate these disparities are discussed.
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here's Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
