Efficacy of BCG vaccine in animal models of neurological disorders

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Vaccine. 2021 Dec 11:S0264-410X(21)01613-3. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2021.12.005. Online ahead of print. The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine can modulate the immune response via...

www.docwirenews.com

