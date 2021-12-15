Efficacy of BCG vaccine in animal models of neurological disorders

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27531. Online ahead of print. Because of the senescence of the immune system, antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccines may differ from older in younger adults. The study aim compare the titers of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody of patients ≥ 60 years who received 3 doses of CoronaVac vaccine and those who received 2 doses of CoronaVac+1 dose of Pfizer-BioNTech after one month of the last vaccination. Patients ≥60 years who received the CoronaVac vaccine between March 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, who didn’t have COVID-19 disease before the 1st dose of vaccination and were negative for COVID-19 antibodies, whose antibodies were tested before the 3rd dose of vaccination, and who didn’t have any COVID-19 disease during the follow-up were included. The demographic characteristics and comorbidities of patients were recorded. An immunofluorescence assay (IFA) fast test and a chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay (Abbott) were used to measure SARS-CoV-2 quantitative antibody levels at 1st month after 3-dose vaccine. Totally 81 patients, 41 patients in third dose CoronaVac group (female:male 18:23, mean age 69.4±8.5), and 40 patients in third dose Pfizer-BioNTech group (female:male 15:25, mean age 69.9±9.1) were included. The patients’ comorbidities in the groups were similar. The titers of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 measured according to both IFA and Abbott kit at the first month the 3rd dose vaccination was significantly higher in Pfizer-BioNTech group (respectively; p=>0.001, p=0.012). The results report that the formed immunity in the first month after the two doses CoronaVac+one dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was higher than three doses CoronaVac vaccine in older adults. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

