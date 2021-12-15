ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Study Reviews Response and Survival Outcomes of Transplant for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

By Ariel Jones
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

A study that reviewed response and survival outcomes in Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who underwent autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) found that ASCT is a viable treatment modality for this population. The study was presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. The analysis was a...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Survival Benefit in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma Seen With Frontline Vs Second Line Use of Daratumumab Combos

Compared to those who waited and received second line daratumumab-based regimens for transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, patients receiving daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in the first line saw better overall survival. For transplant ineligible multiple myeloma, daratumumab (DARA; Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (D-Rd) given to patients as first-line (1L)...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Signs, Symptoms, and Diagnosis of Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

Waldenström macroglobulinemia is a rare lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma, with about 1,000 to 1,500 new U.S. cases diagnosed annually. The disease is characterized by the presence of an abnormally large number of B lymphocytes, which is accompanied by the production of excessive amounts of immunoglobulin M (IgM). The signs and symptoms...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Urological Cancers and Kidney Transplantation: a Literature Review

Curr Urol Rep. 2021 Dec 16;22(12):62. doi: 10.1007/s11934-021-01078-2. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The aim of this review is to provide an overview of epidemiology, risk factors, and treatment of urological malignancies in renal transplant recipients (RTR). RECENT FINDINGS: Although optimal immunosuppressive therapy and cancer management in these patients remain controversial, adherence...
CANCER
contagionlive.com

CDI Following Liver Transplant Does Not Impact Mortality, Australian Study Finds

The results are likely specific to areas without hypervirulent strains of Clostridioides difficile, such as Australia. Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) following liver transplant tends to be low-severity, and does not appear to affect survival rates, according to a new report from Australia. The report also suggests that pre-transplant rifaximin (Xifaxan)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplantation#Salvage Therapy#Stem Cell#Disease#Wm#Trm#Post Asct#Cr Vgpr#Pfs
ajmc.com

To Improve Outcomes, Identify Predictive Factors of PAH Earlier in Patients With SLE, Study Says

Although pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare occurrence in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a recent report details efforts by researchers to find an easy way to identify predictive factors, since having both diseases together reduces overall survival. A recent study described how investigators determined predictive factors for development of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Novel therapies in the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Pol Merkur Lekarski. 2021 Dec 16;49(294):453-457. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease characterized by eczematous lesions in typical locations. It is caused by the complex interplay between genetic predisposition, environmental factors and altered skin barrier. A more precise understanding of the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis revealed novel therapeutic options. Dupilumab, which long-term effectiveness and safety have been proven, is the first biologic available for atopic dermatitis. Other monoclonal antibodies such as nemolizumab, tralokinumab, lebrikizumab and fezakinumab demonstrated statistically significant clinical improvements in phase 2 and 3 trials. Further investigations are needed to evaluate their longterm efficacy. JAK inhibitors such as abrocitinib, baricitinib and upadacitinib showed promising effects in improvement of skin lesions and itch reduction. Beneficial immunomodulatory effect of JAK inhibitors dissipate relatively quickly with cessation of the drug, because as opposed to monoclonal antibodies, they have short half-lives. Thus, during SARS-CoV-2 infection it might be safer to use JAK inhibitors in case of necessity of a rapid immune response. There is a need to differentiate subtypes of atopic dermatitis, based on clinical symptoms and inflammatory mediators to choose an optimal therapeutic option for each patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A New Reality for Multiple Myeloma Renal Failure: US Data Report on Kidney Transplant Outcomes

Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk. 2021 Nov 11:S2152-2650(21)02425-3. doi: 10.1016/j.clml.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Describe graft and overall survival outcomes in multiple myeloma (MM) patients who underwent kidney transplant (KT) compared to the general KT population. PATIENTS AND METHODS: The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network/National United Network for Organ Sharing...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Daratumumab/D-RVd Plus ASCT Continues to Produce Deep, Long-Lasting Responses in Transplant-Eligible Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

Patients with newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible multiple myeloma continue to experience robust and durable responses to treatment with daratumumab, lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone plus autologous stem cell transplant followed by daratumumab plus lenalidomide maintenance. Treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (D-RVd) plus autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Adverse Outcomes in Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19

COVID-19 has an adverse impact on kidney function, as has been widely reported since the start of the global pandemic. However, according to Jia-Jin Chen, MD, and colleagues, there are few data available on the burden of COVID-19 on kidney transplant recipients. The researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Extended Follow-Up Data on Tirabrutinib in Treatment-Naïve and Relapsed/Refractory Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

Second-generation oral Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor tirabrutinib demonstrated sustained efficacy in treatment-naïve (TN) and relapsed/refractory (R/R) Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), according to two-year follow-up data from a phase II study presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Tirabrutinib, designed to improve the safety and...
SCIENCE
homenewshere.com

Heart Transplant Successful in Young Man Who Survived Severe COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After nearly dying from a severe case of COVID-19, a young male patient received a successful heart transplant even as he was recuperating from his infection while on a ventilator, a new case study reports. The transplant was performed on the 31-year-old patient...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Inactivated Whole-virus Vaccine Triggers Low Response Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Renal Transplant Patients: Prospective Phase 4 Study Results

Transplantation. 2021 Dec 7. doi: 10.1097/TP.0000000000004036. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 mRNA vaccines elicit lower humoral responses in solid-organ transplant recipients. This is the first prospective trial investigating the effect of an inactivated whole-virion vaccine in kidney transplant recipients. METHODS: Prospective, single-center, phase 4,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Endobronchial hamartoma in a young COVID-19 symptomatic woman. Radical endoscopic treatment with a disposable bronchoscope. Case Report

Monaldi Arch Chest Dis. 2021 Dec 16. doi: 10.4081/monaldi.2021.1822. Online ahead of print. Pulmonary hamartomas represent the most frequent family of benign lung tumors that typically involve the lung parenchyma and only rarely grow as endobronchial tumors. The elective treatment of endobronchial hamartoma is the bronchoscopic resection, and in those cases in which tumor extension and localization makes it not possible, surgical treatment must be evaluated. Patients with symptomatic COVID-19, hospitalized, frequently undergo a chest CT scan and in some cases, occasional findings may emerge, requiring diagnostic investigations such as bronchoscopy and interventional pulmonology procedures. Therefore, in such a delicate pathological condition, such as COVID-19, the need to perform bronchoscopy and interventional pulmonology procedures, minimizing the risk of viral transmission and ensuring necessary assistance, represents a great challenge for pulmonologists. In this article authors describe, for the first time in literature, a rare case of endobronchial hamartoma, radically resected using a single use bronchoscope, in a young female patient hospitalized for symptomatic COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic performance of the Bladder EpiCheck methylation test and photodynamic diagnosis-guided cystoscopy in the surveillance of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer: A single centre, prospective, blinded clinical trial

Urol Oncol. 2021 Dec 12:S1078-1439(21)00483-X. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.001. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Currently, bladder cancer (BC) surveillance consists of periodic white light cystoscopy and urinary cytology (UC). However, both diagnostic tools have limitations. Therefore, to improve the management of recurrent BC, novel, innovative diagnostic tests are needed. The primary aim of this study was to determine the diagnostic performance of Bladder EpiCheck (BE) and photodynamic diagnosis (PDD) guided cystoscopy in the surveillance of high-risk BC. A secondary aim was to compare Bladder EpiCheck (BE) and PDD-guided cystoscopy findings with whose of UC to design a diagnostic algorithm that facilitates clinical decision making. PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a prospective, blinded, single-arm, single-visit cohort study. All patients were under surveillance for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and underwent cystoscopy with PDD and a BE test. Those who received a histological diagnosis were used as a reference population. Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis was performed to evaluate the diagnostic performance of BE, PDD-guided cystoscopy, and UC for identifying biopsy-confirmed BC lesions. The diagnostic power of the test was assessed by determining the area under the curve (AUC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Response to Pembrolizumab After Dose-Reduced Cisplatin Plus Gemcitabine Chemotherapy Is Inferior to That After Carboplatin Plus Gemcitabine Chemotherapy in Cisplatin-Unfit Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Nov 15:S1558-7673(21)00216-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Response to pembrolizumab after first-line chemotherapy is vital to prolonged survival in advanced, unresectable, and/or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (aUC). However, there are sparse clinical data on host-tumor immune modification by first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. This study investigated the association between response to first-line gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GC) or carboplatin (GCarbo) chemotherapy and response to subsequent pembrolizumab treatment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Characterisation of TRIM46 autoantibody-associated paraneoplastic neurological syndrome

J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2021 Dec 17:jnnp-2021-326656. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2021-326656. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report the expanded neurological presentations and oncological associations of tripartite motif-containing protein 46 (TRIM46)-IgG seropositive patients. METHODS: Archived sera/cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) were evaluated by tissue-based immunofluorescence assay to identify patients with identical axon initial segment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy