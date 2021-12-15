ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disparities in Air Pollution Exposure in the United States by Race/Ethnicity and Income, 1990-2010

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 6 days ago

Environ Health Perspect. 2021 Dec;129(12):127005. doi: 10.1289/EHP8584. Epub 2021 Dec 15. BACKGROUND: Few studies have investigated air pollution exposure disparities by race/ethnicity and income across criteria air pollutants, locations, or time. OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to quantify exposure disparities by race/ethnicity and income throughout the contiguous...

Grist

Study: People of color breathe more polluted air, regardless of income

Throughout the continental United States, people of color are more likely to be exposed to air pollution than white people, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. Researchers from the University of Washington explored racial and ethnic disparities by comparing air-pollution levels to census data...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Counterfactual time series analysis of short-term change in air pollution following the COVID-19 state of emergency in the United States

Lockdown measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic produced sudden behavioral changes. We implement counterfactual time series analysis based on seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average models (SARIMA), to examine the extent of air pollution reduction attained following state-level emergency declarations. We also investigate whether these reductions occurred everywhere in the US, and the local factors (geography, population density, and sources of emission) that drove them. Following state-level emergency declarations, we found evidence of a statistically significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels in 34 of the 36 states and in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in 16 of the 48 states that were investigated. The lockdown produced a decrease of up to 3.4Â Âµg/m3 in PM2.5 (observed in California) with range (âˆ’"‰2.3, 3.4) and up to 11.6Â ppb in NO2 (observed in Nevada) with range (âˆ’"‰0.6, 11.6). The state of emergency was declared at different dates for different states, therefore the period "before" the state of emergency in our analysis ranged from 8 to 10Â weeks and the corresponding "after" period ranged from 8 to 6Â weeks. These changes in PM2.5 and NO2 represent a substantial fraction of the annual mean National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 12Â Âµg/m3 and 53Â ppb, respectively. As expected, we also found evidence that states with a higher percentage of mobile source emissions (obtained from 2014) experienced a greater decline in NO2 levels after the lockdown. Although the socioeconomic restrictions are not sustainable, our results provide a benchmark to estimate the extent of achievable air pollution reductions. Identification of factors contributing to pollutant reduction can help guide state-level policies to sustainably reduce air pollution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washington.edu

Despite cleaner air, pollution disparities for people of color remain across the US

Air pollution is linked to multiple health conditions, including heart disease, cancer and cognitive decline. These effects vary depending on the source of air pollution. And not everyone is equally exposed to poor air quality. University of Washington researchers investigated disparities in exposure to six major air pollutants in 1990,...
ENVIRONMENT
docwirenews.com

Mortality Risk from PM2.5: A Comparison of Modeling Approaches to Identify Disparities across Racial/Ethnic Groups in Policy Outcomes

Environ Health Perspect. 2021 Dec;129(12):127004. doi: 10.1289/EHP9001. Epub 2021 Dec 15. BACKGROUND: Regulatory analyses of air pollution policies require the use of concentration-response functions and underlying health data to estimate the mortality and morbidity effects, as well as the resulting benefits, associated with policy-related changes in fine particulate matter ≤2.5μm (PM2.5)]. Common practice by U.S. federal agencies involves using underlying health data and concentration-response functions that are not differentiated by racial/ethnic group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Examining spatiotemporal evolution of racial/ethnic disparities in human mobility and COVID-19 health outcomes: Evidence from the contiguous United States

Sustain Cities Soc. 2022 Jan;76:103506. doi: 10.1016/j.scs.2021.103506. Epub 2021 Oct 29. Social distancing has become a key countermeasure to contain the dissemination of COVID-19. This study examined county-level racial/ethnic disparities in human mobility and COVID-19 health outcomes during the year 2020 by leveraging geo-tracking data across the contiguous US. Sets of generalized additive models were fitted under cross-sectional and time-varying settings, with percentage of mobility change, percentage of staying home, COVID-19 infection rate, and case-fatality ratio as dependent variables, respectively. After adjusting for spatial effects, built environment, socioeconomics, demographics, and partisanship, we found counties with higher Asian populations decreased most in travel, counties with higher White and Asian populations experienced the least infection rate, and counties with higher African American populations presented the highest case-fatality ratio. Control variables, particularly partisanship and education attainment, significantly influenced modeling results. Time-varying analyses further suggested racial differences in human mobility varied dramatically at the beginning but remained stable during the pandemic, while racial differences in COVID-19 outcomes broadly decreased over time. All conclusions hold robust with different aggregation units or model specifications. Altogether, our analyses shine a spotlight on the entrenched racial segregation in the US as well as how it may influence the mobility patterns, urban forms, and health disparities during the COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows link between long-term exposure to air pollution and fatty liver disease

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is a growing global health challenge and poses a substantial economic burden. A large-scale epidemiologic study in China has identified links between long-term exposure to ambient air pollution and MAFLD. These links are exacerbated by unhealthy lifestyles and the presence of central obesity, report scientists in the Journal of Hepatology.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Geographic Disparity in Asthma Hospitalizations: The Role of Race/Ethnicity, Socioeconomic Status, and Other Factors

Cureus. 2021 Nov 29;13(11):e20015. doi: 10.7759/cureus.20015. eCollection 2021 Nov. Background In the United States, asthma is the most common chronic disease in children, and is associated with low sociodemographic, economic, and environmental factors. Objective To investigate geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations and the roles that race/ethnicity, health insurance, and other environmental factors played on these disparities in Lubbock County, Texas. Methods Data were obtained from the Texas Inpatient Public Use Data File for the years 1999-2018. International classification of disease codes were used to identify primary diagnoses of asthma among all severe inpatient admissions. Logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Results Of the 248,768 patients admitted for severe conditions, 4,224 had a primary diagnosis of asthma. In multivariable-adjusted models, the odds of asthma hospitalizations varied across geographic regions of Lubbock with the Northeast having the highest age-adjusted prevalence (7.17 per 1,000) and ORs for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 1.25, CI: 1.12-1.40). Data suggested that non-Hispanic Blacks using federal insurance in the Northeast region had the highest odds for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 4.88, CI: 3.06-7.79; p-interaction = 0.001). Across all regions, a 1 μg/m3 increase in particulate matter 2.5 was associated with a 27% higher likelihood of asthma hospitalization (OR: 1.27, 95% CI: 1.23-1.31). Conclusion In this study, geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations were observed within Lubbock County and were significantly influenced by a disparate distribution of socioeconomic factors related to health insurance and race/ethnicity. The potential contributory role of particulate matter needs further investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Air Pollution
Science
Racial and Ethnic Disparities in COVID-19 Infection and Hospitalization in the Active Component US Military

Am J Public Health. 2021 Dec;111(12):2194-2201. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306527. Objectives. To assess COVID-19 disparities in the active component US military with an emphasis on race and ethnicity. Methods. In this retrospective cohort study, we calculated the incidence of COVID-19 testing, infection, and hospitalization in the active component US military in calendar year 2020. Results. Overall, 61.3 per 100 population per year were tested for COVID-19, 10.4% of tests were positive, and 1.1% of infected individuals were hospitalized. Non-Hispanic Blacks and Hispanics had a rate of testing for COVID-19 similar to that of Whites but had a higher risk of infection (adjusted risk ratio [ARR] = 1.25 and 1.26, respectively) and hospitalization (ARR = 1.28 and 1.21, respectively). Conclusions. Although of lower magnitude than seen in civilian populations, racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations exist in the US military despite universal eligibility for health care, similar rate of testing, and adjustment for comorbidities and other factors. Simply making health care coverage available may be insufficient to ensure health equity. Interventions to mitigate disparities in the US military should target the patient, provider, health care system, and society at large. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(12):2194-2201. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306527).
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

American Cancer Society's report on the status of cancer disparities in the United States, 2021

CA Cancer J Clin. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.3322/caac.21703. Online ahead of print. In this report, the authors provide comprehensive and up-to-date US data on disparities in cancer occurrence, major risk factors, and access to and utilization of preventive measures and screening by sociodemographic characteristics. They also review programs and resources that have reduced cancer disparities and provide policy recommendations to further mitigate these inequalities. The overall cancer death rate is 19% higher among Black males than among White males. Black females also have a 12% higher overall cancer death rate than their White counterparts despite having an 8% lower incidence rate. There are also substantial variations in death rates for specific cancer types and in stage at diagnosis, survival, exposure to risk factors, and receipt of preventive measures and screening by race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and geographic location. For example, kidney cancer death rates by sex among American Indian/Alaska Native people are ≥64% higher than the corresponding rates in each of the other racial/ethnic groups, and the 5-year relative survival for all cancers combined is 14% lower among residents of poorer counties than among residents of more affluent counties. Broad and equitable implementation of evidence-based interventions, such as increasing health insurance coverage through Medicaid expansion or other initiatives, could substantially reduce cancer disparities. However, progress will require not only equitable local, state, and federal policies but also broad interdisciplinary engagement to elevate and address fundamental social inequities and longstanding systemic racism.
CANCER
PLANetizen

New Research on the Disparate Impacts of Air Pollution in the U.S.

Across multiple pollution types, in different locations, and across the decades, people of color in the United States suffer worse consequences of air pollution that white people, according to an expansive new study. The research, published today with open access in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal, investigated air pollution exposure...
ADVOCACY
docwirenews.com

Racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 disease incidence independent of comorbidities, among people with HIV in the US

MedRxiv. 2021 Dec 8:2021.12.07.21267296. doi: 10.1101/2021.12.07.21267296. Preprint. OBJECTIVES: To define the incidence of clinically-detected COVID-19 in people with HIV (PWH) in the US and evaluate how racial and ethnic disparities, comorbidities, and HIV-related factors contribute to risk of COVID-19. DESIGN: Observational study within the CFAR Network of Integrated Clinical Systems...
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin ranks poorly in new report that maps disparities in health by race and ethnicity nationwide

A new report maps deep disparities in health by race and ethnicity nationwide, and Wisconsin fairs poorly compared with other states. The gap in the U.S. between the average health and well-being of white people and people who are Black, Latinx/Hispanic, or American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) is longstanding, according to the report, “Achieving Racial and Ethnic Equity in U.S. Health Care.” The report, constructed as a scorecard of state performance based on extensive health data, was released November 18 by the Commonwealth Fund.
docwirenews.com

Association of Differences in Treatment Intensification, Missed Visits, and Scheduled Follow-up Interval With Racial or Ethnic Disparities in Blood Pressure Control

JAMA Cardiol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.1001/jamacardio.2021.4996. Online ahead of print. IMPORTANCE: Black patients with hypertension often have the lowest rates of blood pressure (BP) control in clinical settings. It is unknown to what extent variation in health care processes explains this disparity. OBJECTIVE: To assess whether and to what...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Monthly Trends in Access to Care and Mental Health Services by Household Income Level During the COVID-19 Pandemic, United States, April: December 2020

Health Equity. 2021 Nov 9;5(1):770-779. doi: 10.1089/heq.2021.0036. eCollection 2021. Purpose: Since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, ∼40% of U.S. adults have experienced delayed medical care. Rates of uninsurance, delayed care, and utilization of mental health services during the course of the pandemic have not been analyzed in detail. We examined monthly trends and disparities in access to care by household income levels in the United States. Methods: Using Census Bureau’s nationally representative pooled 2020 Household Pulse Survey from April to December, 2020 (N=778,819), logistic regression models were used to analyze trends and inequalities in various access to care measures. Results: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds of being uninsured, having a delayed medical care due to pandemic, delayed care of something other than COVID-19, or delayed mental health care were, respectively, 5.54, 1.50, 1.85, and 2.18 times higher for adults with income <$25,000, compared to those with incomes ≥$200,000, controlling for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, marital status, housing tenure, region of residence, and survey month. Income inequities in mental health care widened over the course of the pandemic, while the probability of delayed mental health care increased for all income groups. Although the odds of taking prescription medication for mental health were higher for low-income adults, the odds of receiving mental health services were generally lower for lower income adults, controlling for all covariates. Conclusion: In light of our findings on persistent health care inequities during the pandemic, increased policy efforts are needed to improve access to care in low-income populations as an equitable COVID-19 recovery response.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Study: Racial-Ethnic Disparities in T1D Technology Use Worsened From 2017 to 2019

Between coverage years 2017 and 2019, racial-ethnic disparities in diabetes technology use worsened among Medicare beneficiaries with type 1 diabetes. Between 2017 and 2019, the gap in diabetic technology adoption between Black and White Medicare beneficiaries grew, despite the overall upward trend in any technology use during that period, according to research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Considerable Racial/Ethnic, Sociodemographic Disparities Present in Cancer

HealthDay News — There are still considerable racial/ethnic and sociodemographic disparities in cancer occurrence and death rates, according to a report published online Dec. 8 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Farhad Islami, M.D., Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues provide comprehensive U.S. data...
CANCER

