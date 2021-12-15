ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market segmentation strategies can be used to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and other health crises

J Consum Aff. 2021 Nov 5. doi: 10.1111/joca.12421. Online ahead of print. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyone to some degree, it has become clear that experts from many disparate fields...

Investigating the aggressiveness of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and suggestions for possible treatment options

Respir Med. 2021 Dec 14;191:106716. doi: 10.1016/j.rmed.2021.106716. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all the healthcare systems around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the “highly mutated” Omicron variant, known as B.1.1.529, could represent a very high global risk of sudden increases in infections. As a result, it is urgently necessary to explore the most suitable treatments for this variant. The purpose of the study was to investigate the currently available studies regarding the Omicron variant and try to identify any potentially effective therapies for the Omicron variant.
Researchers Explore Strategies to Improve Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

Even though COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the U.S., it is still difficult for some people to get vaccinated. These disparities are taking a significant toll on some of the most vulnerable populations, leading to hospitalizations and deaths that could have been prevented. A team led by Nathorn Chaiyakunapruk, PharmD, PhD, in the Department of Pharmacotherapy at the University of Utah College of Pharmacy, examined strategies to minimize inequity in COVID-19 vaccine access. He explains what they learned and how this information could help in the future.
COVID-19 vaccine uptake and hesitancy opinions from frontline health care and social care workers: Survey data from 37 countries

Diabetes Metab Syndr. 2021 Dec 7;16(1):102361. doi: 10.1016/j.dsx.2021.102361. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Vaccine hesitancy is an ongoing major challenge. We aimed to assess the uptake and hesitancy of the COVID-19 vaccination. METHODS: A short online survey was posted between April 12 to July 31, 2021 targeted at...
COVID-19 vaccination strategies depend on the underlying network of social interactions

Since the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, different mitigation and management strategies limiting economic and social activities have been implemented across many countries. Despite these strategies, the virus continues to spread and mutate. As a result, vaccinations are now administered to suppress the pandemic. Current COVID-19 epidemic models need to be expanded to account for the change in behaviour of new strains, such as an increased virulence and higher transmission rate. Furthermore, models need to account for an increasingly vaccinated population. We present a network model of COVID-19 transmission accounting for different immunity and vaccination scenarios. We conduct a parameter sensitivity analysis and find the average immunity length after an infection to be one of the most critical parameters that define the spread of the disease. Furthermore, we simulate different vaccination strategies and show that vaccinating highly connected individuals first is the quickest strategy for controlling the disease.
Social Determinants of Health and COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in Marginalized Groups

As of Dec. 2, 5,224,655 worldwide have died from COVID-19, and the numbers only continue to rise. At first, vaccines seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel. However, doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, were not a cure-all. In the United States especially, many people opted out of getting the vaccine for a variety of reasons including a high survival rate of COVID-19, rushed production process or not trusting the government.
Three Vaccines Use Other Viruses to Protect Against COVID-19

More than 5 million people worldwide have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, and the number keeps rising as many countries experience another wave of transmission. The best defense against this disease is a vaccine, experts say. Since the outbreak was first reported in 2019, the best scientists all...
UGA and UMD researchers partner to explore strategies for combatting misinformation during health crises

Yan Jin and Brooke Fisher Liu lead FDA sponsored research to gather evidence to guide future messaging. In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, researchers at the University of Maryland (UMD) and the University of Georgia (UGA) are collaborating with researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Communications to develop and test messaging strategies that can help overcome misinformation that arises during public health emergencies.
CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
COVID-19 in pregnancy by race and ethnicity: Implications for development of a vaccination strategy

Womens Health (Lond). 2021 Jan-Dec;17:17455065211063300. doi: 10.1177/17455065211063300. OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 and associated morbidity and mortality has disproportionately affected minoritized populations. The epidemiology of spread of COVID-19 among pregnant women by race/ethnicity is not well described. Using data from a large healthcare system in California, we estimated prevalence and spread during pregnancy and recommend a vaccination approach based on minimizing adverse outcomes.
Rough sleepers to be offered accommodation for Covid jab in race to tackle vaccine hesitancy

Rough sleepers will be offered accommodation for getting a vaccine this winter, in a race to tackle pockets of hesitancy across the country. The Government has announced a £28 million funding boost as part of its Protect and Vaccinate scheme. The extra money will see mobile clinics set up, outreach work in shelters to inform people about the dangers of the virus, and money given to councils to provide safe accommodation.
Physicians' Reactions to COVID-19: The Results of a Preliminary International Internet Survey

Psychiatr Danub. 2021 Winter;33(4):620-625. doi: 10.24869/psyd.2021.620. OBJECTIVES: Physicians across the world have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This study was designed and conducted to assess the emotional and behavioural reactions of physicians to the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. SUBJECTS AND METHODS: An online survey questionnaire using...
Omicron Now Accounts For Majority Of New COVID Cases In US

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
