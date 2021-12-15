ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Aquatic Animal Foods for Nutrition Security and Child Health

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Food Nutr Bull. 2021 Dec 14:3795721211061924. doi: 10.1177/03795721211061924. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Aquatic animal source foods (AASF) can provide vital nutrients and bioactive factors essential for human health, yet disparities in consumption patterns prevail globally. Limited evidence exists for the implications of AASF access on child health outcomes....

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ozona Stockman

Diabetic nutrition, the path to good health

A growing body of nutritional science has recently uncovered evidence that Carbohydrate Intolerance (CI) is emerging as a common issue shared by people around the world. CI is the inability to properly metabolize carbohydrates, which has caused millions of people to develop diabetes, obesity, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, and other metabolic disorders. As a chronic condition, Carbohydrate…
DIETS
wbiw.com

New study reveals paths to improved food security and health for rural older adults

BLOOMINGTON – Support networks for rural older adults, such as group hot lunch programs, inter-generational relationships, and public or private transportation services play an integral role in seniors’ food security and quality of life. Efforts to build these resources for rural communities can directly support the nutrition security of lower-income older adults who are at the highest risk for food insecurity and its effects on health outcomes and medical costs.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX Carolina

Health experts talk food moods

The holidays are often full of cheer but they can also be stressful. Our newest anchor, Ashley Garrett, is looking into what foods you should eat when stressed.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Nutrition#Child Mortality#Health Disparities
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc15.com

UW Health & Dean Health Plan partner with Second Harvest Foodbank to fight nutrition insecurity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two health systems in one medical hub are coming together this holiday season for a mutual cause: fighting hunger. SSM’s Dean Health Plan and UW Health are supporting Second Harvest Foodbank through the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to ensure better health for their patients and families coping with food and nutrition insecurity.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy