ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Social determinants of health in male forensic patients admitted at a tertiary psychiatric hospital in South Africa

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Int J Soc Psychiatry. 2021 Dec 15:207640211060261. doi: 10.1177/00207640211060261. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Social factors are increasingly being used to determine health outcomes. The concept of social determinants of health has been used to shape policies that address disparities. There is a paucity of such studies...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

COVID-19, Social Determinants of Health, and Opportunities for Preventing Cardiovascular Disease: A Conceptual Framework

J Am Heart Assoc. 2021 Dec 10:e022721. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.121.022721. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the social, economic, and health care systems in the United States and shined a spotlight on the burden of disease associated with social determinants of health (SDOH). Addressing SDOH, while a challenge, provides important opportunities to mitigate cardiovascular disease incidence, morbidity, and mortality. We present a conceptual framework to examine the differential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SDOH across demographically diverse populations, focusing on the short- and long-term development of cardiovascular disease, as well as future research opportunities for cardiovascular disease prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic exerted negative shifts in SDOH and cardiovascular risk factors (ie, smoking, body mass index, physical activity, dietary behavior, cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar). For example, evidence suggests that unemployment and food insecurity have increased, whereas health care access and income have decreased; changes to SDOH have resulted in increases in loneliness and processed food consumption, as well as decreases in physical activity and hypertension management. We found that policy measures enacted to mitigate economic, social, and health issues inadequately protected populations. Low-income and racial and ethnic minority communities, historically underserved populations, were not only disproportionately adversely affected by the pandemic but also less likely to receive assistance, likely attributable in part to the deep structural inequities pervasive in our society. Effective and culturally appropriate interventions are needed to mitigate the negative health impacts of historical systems, policies, and programs that created and maintain structural racism, especially for immigrants, racial and ethnic minorities, and populations experiencing social disadvantage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

South African hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patients from omicron

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 “without delay” Monday as an omicron-fueled fourth wave strikes the nation ahead of the holidays and hospitals prepare to admit more patients. Mr. Ramaphosa said scientists are trying to answer critical questions about the variant, including how fast it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Defining Disparities in Cochlear Implantation through the Social Determinants of Health

Semin Hear. 2021 Dec 9;42(4):321-330. doi: 10.1055/s-0041-1739282. eCollection 2021 Nov. Hearing loss is a global public health problem with high prevalence and profound impacts on health. Cochlear implantation (CI) is a well-established evidence-based treatment for hearing loss; however, there are significant disparities in utilization, access, and clinical outcomes among different populations. While variations in CI outcomes are influenced by innate biological differences, a wide array of social, environmental, and economic factors significantly impact optimal outcomes. These differences in hearing health are rooted in inequities of health-related socioeconomic resources. To define disparities and advance equity in CI, there is a pressing need to understand and target these social factors that influence equitable outcomes, access, and utilization. These factors can be categorized according to the widely accepted framework of social determinants of health, which include the following domains: healthcare access/quality, education access/quality, social and community context, economic stability, and neighborhood and physical environment. This article defines these domains in the context of CI and examines the published research and the gaps in research of each of these domains. Further consideration is given to how these factors can influence equity in CI and how to incorporate this information in the evaluation and management of patients receiving cochlear implants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Soc#Tertiary#African#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Programs and interventions promoting health equity in LGBTQ2+ populations in Canada through action on social determinants of health

Health Promot Chronic Dis Prev Can. 2021 Dec;41(12):431-435. doi: 10.24095/hpcdp.41.12.04. Sexual and gender minorities (SGM) experience a number of health inequities. That social determinants of health drive these inequities is well-documented, but there is little evidence on the number and types of interventions across Canada that address these determinants for these populations. We conducted an environmental scan of programs in Canada that target SGM, and classified the programs based on their level of intervention (individual/interpersonal, institutional and structural). We found that few programs target women, mid-life adults, Indigenous people or ethnoracial minorities, recent immigrants and refugees, and minority language speakers, and few interventions operate at a structural level.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The influence of social determinants of health on single-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion outcomes

J Neurosurg Spine. 2021 Dec 17:1-6. doi: 10.3171/2021.9.SPINE211059. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Methods of reducing complications in individuals electing to undergo anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) rely upon understanding at-risk patient populations, among other factors. This study aims to investigate the interplay between social determinants of health (SDOH) and postoperative complication rates, length of stay, revision surgery, and rates of postoperative readmission at 30 and 90 days in individuals electing to have single-level ACDF.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AMA

Data drives health system effort on social determinants of health

The Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) has an ambitious plan to advance health equity by screening for social determinants of heath (SDOH) the 320,000 patients it sees each year across its 30,000-square-mile rural Wisconsin coverage area, and to then connect patients with community-based agencies who will help provide them with the social services they need.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals, Coordinated Behavioral Care Expand Post-Discharge Services to Mental Health Patients

Pathway Home™ provides discharged mental health patients a successful transition to a community-based setting for adults with serious mental illness, further reducing avoidable readmissions. NYC Health + Hospitals and Coordinated Behavioral Care Independence Practice Association (CBC) today announced an expansion of the Pathway Home™ program. CBC’s Pathway Home program...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy