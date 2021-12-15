ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SERV-CT: A disparity dataset from cone-beam CT for validation of endoscopic 3D reconstruction

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

In computer vision, reference datasets from simulation and real outdoor scenes have been highly successful in promoting algorithmic development in stereo reconstruction. Endoscopic stereo reconstruction for surgical scenes gives rise to specific problems, including the lack of clear corner features, highly specular surface properties and the presence of blood and smoke....

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

A novel microfluidic RNA chip for direct, single-nucleotide specific, rapid and partially-degraded RNA detection

Talanta. 2021 Oct 14:122974. doi: 10.1016/j.talanta.2021.122974. Online ahead of print. Direct RNA detection is critical for providing the RNA insights into gene expression profiling, noncoding RNAs, RNA-associated diseases and pathogens, without reverse transcription. However, classical RNA analysis usually requires RT-PCR, which can cause bias amplification and quantitation errors. To address this challenge, herein we report a microfluidic RNA chip (the microchip prototype) for direct RNA detection, which is primarily based on RNA extension and labeling with DNA polymerase. This detection strategy is of high specificity (discriminating against single-nucleotide differences), rapidity, accuracy, nuclease resistance, and reusability. Further, we have successfully detected disease-associated RNAs in clinical samples, demonstrating its great potentials in biomedical research and clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Comparison of the diagnostic accuracy and validity of biparametric MRI and multiparametric MRI-based VI-RADS scoring in bladder cancer; is contrast material really necessary in detecting muscle invasion?

PURPOSE: (1) To evaluate the accuracy and validity of the biparametric MRI (bp-MRI), including T2-weigthed image (WI) and DWI sequences, and the availability of an alternative to the multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI), for the muscle-invasiveness assessment of bladder cancer (BC). (2) To evaluate the diagnostic performance and agreement of readers with different experiences in the abdominal imaging of using both protocols.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Use of scanning electron microscopy to analyze sculpturing pattern and internal features of pollen grain wall in some members of Astragaleae (subfamily: Papilionoidae)

Microsc Res Tech. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/jemt.24023. Online ahead of print. Palynological features of tribe Astagaleae L. have been observed with scanning electron microscopy (SEM), to assess features that can be used to re-examine the placement and taxonomic position of tribe. The palynomorph attributes of 10 species included in three genera of Astragaleae (Astragalus L., Glycyrrhiza L., and Oxytropis DC.) are investigated. The assignment of genus Oxytropis in tribe Astragaleae was also reevaluated based on pollen characters. Pollen appear to be prolate, prolate-spheroidal, and subprolate. Polar axis size (P) varies from 31.3 μm ±1 to 17.5 μm ±1.4 and equatorial axis size (E) varies from 22.2 μm ±1.8 to 13.1 μm ±0.9. Prominent apertures found consistently dispersed along the surface of pollen. Three kinds of ornamentation pattern were recorded, that is, reticulate or reticulate-perforate and perforate. The studied species display variation in equatorial and polar diameter, aperturation and sculpturing pattern, exine thickness, and pollen shape. On the basis of descriptive pollen features, a dichotomous taxonomic key and UPGMA analysis has been made for effortless and quick identification. The study concluded that disparities of the entire features are typically unrelenting and concerned with the species and shows potential systematic significance. The combination of palynological attributes in association with additional traits has prospective for systematic identification at species and genus level.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Reconstruction#Datasets#Endoscope#Beam#Serv Ct
docwirenews.com

Alpha/Beta-Hydrolase Domain-Containing 6: Signaling and Function in the Central Nervous System

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 2;12:784202. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.784202. eCollection 2021. Endocannabinoid (eCB) signaling plays an important role in the central nervous system (CNS). α/β-Hydrolase domain-containing 6 (ABHD6) is a transmembrane serine hydrolase that hydrolyzes monoacylglycerol (MAG) lipids such as endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoyl glycerol (2-AG). ABHD6 participates in neurotransmission, inflammation, brain energy metabolism, tumorigenesis and other biological processes and is a potential therapeutic target for various neurological diseases, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, mental illness, and pain. This review summarizes the molecular mechanisms of action and biological functions of ABHD6, particularly its mechanism of action in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, and provides a theoretical basis for new pharmacological interventions via targeting of ABHD6.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Burden of rare coding variants in an Italian cohort of familial multiple sclerosis

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Nov 5;362:577760. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577760. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. It is a complex and heterogeneous disease caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and it can cluster in families.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 16;12(1):7325. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27611-y. Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Application of pelvic sentinel lymph node tracing technique in radical prostatectomy

Zhonghua Nan Ke Xue. 2021 Aug;27(8):742-747. Pelvic lymph node dissection is an important step in radical prostatectomy (RP). Extended pelvic lymph node dissection (ePLND), currently employed for patients with intermediate- or high-risk PCa, may lead to overtreatment, prolong the operation time, and increase the risks of complications. Sentinel lymph node (SLN) is defined as the first metastasis lymph node from the primary tumor. In addition, SLN distribution is essential for overall lymph node dissection. However, due to the complex and diverse lymphatic drainage pathways and the inaccuracy of lymphatic tracing technology, SLN distribution and dissection have always been controversial. This review focuses on the application of pelvic SLN tracing technique in radical prostatectomy.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Comparative Effectiveness and Cost-Effectiveness of Natalizumab and Fingolimod in Patients with Inadequate Response to Disease-Modifying Therapies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis in the United Kingdom

Pharmacoeconomics. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1007/s40273-021-01106-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Patients with highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis inadequately responding to first-line therapies (interferon-based therapies, glatiramer acetate, dimethyl fumarate, and teriflunomide, known collectively as “BRACETD”) often switch to natalizumab or fingolimod. OBJECTIVE: The aim was to estimate the...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of Soluble Fibrin Monomer Complex in Patients in SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Infection Associated Coagulopathy

Eur J Haematol. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1111/ejh.13738. Online ahead of print. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection frequently have coagulopathy resembling disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). An elevation of D-dimer level is associated with a poor prognosis however role of other fibrin degradation products, such as soluble fibrin monomers (SFMC) is not known. The objective of the study was to investigate the frequency and prognostic role of elevated SFMC in patients with COVID-19. In this retrospective cohort study, patients hospitalized between April 1st 2020 and December 14 2020 at Mayo Clinic with COVID-19 infection who underwent DIC panel testing were identified. Results of laboratory tests and outcomes (thrombosis and death) within 40 days of testing were obtained via medical record review. Of 108 patients, D-dimer was elevated in 82 (75.9%) patients. Of those with elevated D-dimer, SFMC was elevated in 19/82 (23%) patients. There were 16 thrombotic events and 16 deaths during the 40-day follow-up. The incidence of overt-DIC was 4.6%. In univariate analysis, D-dimer ≥ 5 x highest upper limit normal (ULN) and elevated SFMC were each associated with higher 40-day mortality. However, when used in combination with D-dimer ≥5 x highest ULN, an elevated SFMC provided no further mortality predictive value. Compared to 75.9 % of patients with elevated D-dimers, of those tested, only 23 % had elevated SFMC. These results support the hypothesis that elevated D-dimer in COVID-19 infection is a direct consequence of endothelial damage and not overt-DIC.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Physicians' Reactions to COVID-19: The Results of a Preliminary International Internet Survey

Psychiatr Danub. 2021 Winter;33(4):620-625. doi: 10.24869/psyd.2021.620. OBJECTIVES: Physicians across the world have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This study was designed and conducted to assess the emotional and behavioural reactions of physicians to the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. SUBJECTS AND METHODS: An online survey questionnaire using...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Engineering, Characterization, and Biological Evaluation of an Antibody Targeting the HGF Receptor

Front Immunol. 2021 Dec 3;12:775151. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.775151. eCollection 2021. The Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor (MET) promote several physiological activities such as tissue regeneration and protection from cell injury of epithelial, endothelial, neuronal and muscle cells. The therapeutic potential of MET activation has been scrutinized in the treatment of acute tissue injury, chronic inflammation, such as renal fibrosis and multiple sclerosis (MS), cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, the HGF-MET signaling pathway may be caught by cancer cells and turned to work for invasion, metastasis, and drug resistance in the tumor microenvironment. Here, we engineered a recombinant antibody (RDO24) and two derived fragments, binding the extracellular domain (ECD) of the MET protein. The antibody binds with high affinity (8 nM) to MET ECD and does not cross-react with the closely related receptors RON nor with Semaphorin 4D. Deletion mapping studies and computational modeling show that RDO24 binds to the structure bent on the Plexin-Semaphorin-Integrin (PSI) domain, implicating the PSI domain in its binding to MET. The intact RDO24 antibody and the bivalent Fab2, but not the monovalent Fab induce MET auto-phosphorylation, mimicking the mechanism of action of HGF that activates the receptor by dimerization. Accordingly, the bivalent recombinant molecules induce HGF biological responses, such as cell migration and wound healing, behaving as MET agonists of therapeutic interest in regenerative medicine. In vivo administration of RDO24 in the murine model of MS, represented by experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), delays the EAE onset, mitigates the early clinical symptoms, and reduces inflammatory infiltrates. Altogether, these results suggest that engineered RDO24 antibody may be beneficial in multiple sclerosis and possibly other types of inflammatory disorders.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Contributing effects of individual characteristics, behavioural and job-related factors on occurrence of mining-related injuries: A systematic review

Work. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.3233/WOR-205227. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Occupational health and safety (OHS) is a complex system due to its three components, namely human, technological and organizational factors. The interplay between the three systems causes workplace accidents and, subsequently, injuries. The body of research currently available demonstrates a disparity in the focus on contributors that cause mining-related injuries beyond the presence of hazards.
INDUSTRY
docwirenews.com

Humoral and cellular immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis treated with ofatumumab

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Dec 13;362:577788. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577788. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report clinical outcome, development of humoral and T-cell mediated immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) treated with ofatumumab in the ALITHIOS study from a single center. METHODS: Testing for SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies was performed...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day

Let’s be honest: there are many ways in which size matters, and for some purposes small is beautiful. However, sometimes very small things, like nanoparticles, are misunderstood. In recent months, many people have had difficult conversations with friends and family members who were hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In some cases, this hesitance arose because they have been led to believe that vaccines can’t be trusted because they contain nanoparticles. It is lipid nanoparticles — called liposomes — that carry the mRNA molecule in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines Those liposomes act as vehicles delivering the viral...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer booster protects against omicron better than 2-shot series, studies show

Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies. The University of Oxford released results from a study testing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca against omicron. The researchers tested blood samples taken from people 28 days after their second dose of either vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy