Convergent use of phosphatidic acid for hepatitis C virus and SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle formation

J Virol. 2021 Dec 15:JVI0190321. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01903-21. Online ahead of print. A liver-specific microRNA, miR-122, anneals to the HCV genomic 5′ terminus and is essential for virus replication in cell culture. However, bicistronic HCV replicons and full length RNAs with specific mutations in the 5′ UTR can replicate, albeit to low levels, without miR-122. In this study, we have identified that HCV RNAs lacking the structural gene region or having EMCV IRES-regulated translation had reduced requirements for miR-122. In addition, we found that a smaller proportion of cells supported miR-122-independent replication when compared a population of cells supporting miR-122-dependent replication, while viral protein levels per positive cell were similar. Further, the proportion of cells supporting miR-122-independent replication increased with the amount of viral RNA delivered, suggesting that establishment of miR-122-independent replication in a cell is affected by amount of viral RNA delivered. HCV RNAs replicating independent of miR-122 were not affected by supplementation with miR-122, suggesting that miR-122 is not essential for maintenance of a miR-122-independent HCV infection. However, miR-122 supplementation had a small positive impact on miR-122-dependent replication suggesting a minor role in enhancing ongoing virus RNA accumulation. We suggest that miR-122 functions primarily to initiate an HCV infection but has a minor influence on its maintenance, and we present a model in which miR-122 is required for replication complex formation at the beginning of an infection, and also supports new replication complex formation during ongoing infection and after infected cell division. IMPORTANCE: The mechanism by which miR-122 promotes the HCV life cycle is not well understood, and a role in directly promoting genome amplification is still debated. In this study, we have shown that miR-122 increases the rate of viral RNA accumulation and promotes the establishment of an HCV infection in a greater number of cells than in the absence of miR-122. However, we also confirm a minor role in promoting ongoing virus replication and propose a role in the initiation of new replication complexes throughout a virus infection. This study has implications for the use of anti-miR-122 as potential HCV therapy.

