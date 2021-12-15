ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Convergent use of phosphatidic acid for hepatitis C virus and SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle formation

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 14;12(1):7276. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27511-1. Double membrane vesicles (DMVs) serve as replication organelles of plus-strand RNA viruses such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and SARS-CoV-2. Viral DMVs are morphologically analogous to DMVs formed during autophagy, but lipids driving their...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) uses angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a binding receptor to enter cells via clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME). However, receptors involved in other steps of SARS-CoV-2 infection remain largely unknown. Here, we found that metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 (mGluR2) is an internalization factor for SARS-CoV-2. Our results show that mGluR2 directly interacts with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and that knockdown of mGluR2 decreases internalization of SARS-CoV-2 but not cell binding. Further, mGluR2 is uncovered to cooperate with ACE2 to facilitate SARS-CoV-2 internalization through CME and mGluR2 knockout in mice abolished SARS-CoV-2 infection in the nasal turbinates and significantly reduced viral infection in the lungs. Notably, mGluR2 is also important for SARS-CoV spike protein- and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus spike protein-mediated internalization. Thus, our study identifies a novel internalization factor used by SARS-CoV-2 and opens a new door for antiviral development against coronavirus infection.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough: Scientists Discover How the SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evades Our Immune System

A discovery by researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine could lead to new therapies to prevent the virus from proliferating in the human body. The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that is designed to fight off infection and disease, especially those like the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, that can cause numerous issues in the human body. But many individuals are still at risk of being infected with the coronavirus, letting it replicate in the body and further transmitting to other individuals.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C Virus#Viral Hepatitis#Rna Viruses#Dmv#Agpats#Pmid
National Science Foundation (press release)

Machine learning identifies mammal species with the potential to spread SARS-CoV-2

Insights can guide surveillance to prevent secondary spillover, new variants. Back and forth transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, between humans and other mammals increases the risk of new variants and threatens efforts to control the disease. A U.S. National Science Foundation-funded study, published in Proceedings of the Royal...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in the gut microbiota after hepatitis C virus eradication

The gut microbiota interacts with infectious diseases and affects host immunity. Liver disease is also reportedly associated with changes in the gut microbiota. To elucidate the changes in the gut microbiota before and after hepatitis C virus (HCV) eradication through direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis C (CHC), we investigated 42 samples from 14 patients who received DAA therapy for HCV. Fecal samples were obtained before treatment (Pre), when treatment ended (EOT), and 24Â weeks after treatment ended (Post24). The target V3"“4 region of the 16S rRNA gene from fecal samples was amplified using the Illumina Miseq sequencing platform. The diversity of the gut microbiota did not significantly differ between Pre, EOT, and Post24. Principal coordinates analysis showed that for each patient, the values at Pre, EOT, and Post24 were concentrated within a small area. The linear discriminant analysis of effect size showed that the relative abundances of Faecalibacterium and Bacillus increased at EOT, further increased at Post24, and were significantly increased at Post24 compared to Pre. These suggest that changes in the gut microbiota should be considered as among the various effects observed on living organisms after HCV eradication.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

miR-122 affects both the initiation and maintenance of Hepatitis C Virus infections

J Virol. 2021 Dec 15:JVI0190321. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01903-21. Online ahead of print. A liver-specific microRNA, miR-122, anneals to the HCV genomic 5′ terminus and is essential for virus replication in cell culture. However, bicistronic HCV replicons and full length RNAs with specific mutations in the 5′ UTR can replicate, albeit to low levels, without miR-122. In this study, we have identified that HCV RNAs lacking the structural gene region or having EMCV IRES-regulated translation had reduced requirements for miR-122. In addition, we found that a smaller proportion of cells supported miR-122-independent replication when compared a population of cells supporting miR-122-dependent replication, while viral protein levels per positive cell were similar. Further, the proportion of cells supporting miR-122-independent replication increased with the amount of viral RNA delivered, suggesting that establishment of miR-122-independent replication in a cell is affected by amount of viral RNA delivered. HCV RNAs replicating independent of miR-122 were not affected by supplementation with miR-122, suggesting that miR-122 is not essential for maintenance of a miR-122-independent HCV infection. However, miR-122 supplementation had a small positive impact on miR-122-dependent replication suggesting a minor role in enhancing ongoing virus RNA accumulation. We suggest that miR-122 functions primarily to initiate an HCV infection but has a minor influence on its maintenance, and we present a model in which miR-122 is required for replication complex formation at the beginning of an infection, and also supports new replication complex formation during ongoing infection and after infected cell division. IMPORTANCE: The mechanism by which miR-122 promotes the HCV life cycle is not well understood, and a role in directly promoting genome amplification is still debated. In this study, we have shown that miR-122 increases the rate of viral RNA accumulation and promotes the establishment of an HCV infection in a greater number of cells than in the absence of miR-122. However, we also confirm a minor role in promoting ongoing virus replication and propose a role in the initiation of new replication complexes throughout a virus infection. This study has implications for the use of anti-miR-122 as potential HCV therapy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV-based, pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g., neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Republic Monitor

Chewing Gum Invented to “Trap” SARS-CoV-2 Virus, Curbing the Spread of the Disease

A new study formed by the collaboration between researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wistar Institute, and Fraunhofer USA revealed that a breakthrough chewing gum could effectively reduce viral load in saliva. Researchers believe this could make a new weapon for curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection. Innovative Chewing...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientist explains genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in nearly half of the U.S. states since it was first detected in California on Dec. 1. The second known case of omicron in the country was identified in Minnesota. "People that detect omicron—states, counties, countries—that doesn't necessarily mean that they were the...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Does Not Infect Olfactory Neurons, Spatial Analysis Suggests

The mechanism underlying anosmia (loss of smell) during a SARS-CoV-2 infection remains unknown. One unresolved question is whether SARS-CoV-2 infects the olfactory nerve, which could provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Now, researchers report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular (non-neuronal) cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV-2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Androgens in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections

Physiol Res. 2021 Dec 16;70(S2):S145-S151. Recent molecular biology findings have shown that for the penetration of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus into host cells, a key role is played by protease serine 2, the activity of which is dependent on androgens. The important role of androgens is also evidenced by clinical observations that men in some age categories are infected by this novel coronavirus up to two times more frequently than women. In addition, men with androgenic alopecia tend to have more serious clinical courses, while men with androgen deprivation as a result of prostate cancer treatments tend to have milder courses. This is in line with the fact that preadolescent children are only rarely sickened with serious forms of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Even though these observations may be explained by other factors, many authors have hypothesized that lowered androgen levels and blocking their activity using anti-androgen medication may moderate the course of the viral infection in intermediately- to critically-affected cases. Clearly, it would be important for androgen deprivation to block not just gonadal androgens, but also adrenal androgens. On the other hand, low androgen levels are considered to be a risk factor for the course of SARS-CoV-2 infections, either because low androgen levels have a general effect on anabolic-catabolic equilibrium and energy metabolism, or because of the ability of testosterone to modify the immune system. It is not yet clear if infection with this novel coronavirus might induce hypogonadism, leading to undesirable side effects on male fertility.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant is Associated with Higher Recovery of Infectious Virus Compared to the Alpha Variant in both Unvaccinated and Vaccinated Individuals

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 18:ciab986. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab986. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC) B.1.617.2 (Delta) displaced B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and is associated with increases in COVID-19 cases, greater transmissibility, and higher viral RNA loads but data is lacking regarding the infectious virus load and antiviral antibody levels in the nasal tract.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The effects of the antecedent use of inhaled steroid on the clinical course of COVID-19: A retrospective study of asthmatic patients

J Infect Public Health. 2021 Dec 8;15(1):56-64. doi: 10.1016/j.jiph.2021.12.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: There is conflicting evidence regarding the effect of asthma and its different therapeutic options on COVID-19 severity and the clinical outcomes. AIM: This study aimed to investigate the relationship between using inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) by asthmatic...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Humoral and cellular immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis treated with ofatumumab

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Dec 13;362:577788. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577788. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report clinical outcome, development of humoral and T-cell mediated immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) treated with ofatumumab in the ALITHIOS study from a single center. METHODS: Testing for SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies was performed...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

A medication against SARS-CoV-2 - new strategy promises protection also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been made possible by an unprecedented worldwide partnership. But medications against Covid-19 have as yet seen only partial success. With the support of the Bavarian Research Foundation, a Munich research team has developed a protein which has reliably prevented infection by the virus and its variants in cell culture tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel SARS-CoV-2 receptors: ASGR1 and KREMEN1

You have full access to this article via your institution. The interaction of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with the cellular receptor ACE2 is believed to be essential for viral entry into host cells. In a recent paper published in Cell Research, Gu and colleagues report that ASGR1 and KREMEN1 can also serve as SARS-CoV-2 receptors and might impact viral target cell range and antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Omicron SARS-CoV-2 can infect faster and better than delta in human bronchus, but with less severe lung infection

A study led by researchers from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) provides the first information on how the novel Variant of Concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV-2, the omicron SARS-CoV-2 infect human respiratory tract. The researchers found that omicron SARS-CoV-2 infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in human bronchus, which may explain why omicron may transmit faster between humans than previous variants. Their study also showed that the omicron infection in the lung is significantly lower than the original SARS-CoV-2, which may be an indicator of lower disease severity. This research is currently under peer review for publication.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy