Optical coherence tomography and visual evoked potential and its relationship with neurological disability in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading

 6 days ago

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Nov 29;57:103420. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103420. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: To evaluate the relationship between retinal nerve fiber layer involvement and visual evoked potential with the neurological disability scale in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. METHODS: Fifty-two patients diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis were evaluated for...





CD8+ cell somatic mutations in multiple sclerosis patients and controls-Enrichment of mutations in STAT3 and other genes implicated in hematological malignancies

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 7;16(12):e0261002. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261002. eCollection 2021. Somatic mutations have a central role in cancer but their role in other diseases such as common autoimmune disorders is not clear. Previously we and others have demonstrated that especially CD8+ T cells in blood can harbor persistent somatic mutations in some patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis. Here we concentrated on CD8+ cells in more detail and tested (i) how commonly somatic mutations are detectable, (ii) does the overall mutation load differ between MS patients and controls, and (iii) do the somatic mutations accumulate non-randomly in certain genes? We separated peripheral blood CD8+ cells from newly diagnosed relapsing MS patients (n = 21) as well as matched controls (n = 21) and performed next-generation sequencing of the CD8+ cells’ DNA, limiting our search to a custom panel of 2524 immunity and cancer related genes, which enabled us to obtain a median sequencing depth of over 2000x. We discovered nonsynonymous somatic mutations in all MS patients’ and controls’ CD8+ cell DNA samples, with no significant difference in number between the groups (p = 0.60), at a median allelic fraction of 0.5% (range 0.2-8.6%). The mutations showed statistically significant clustering especially to the STAT3 gene, and also enrichment to the SMARCA2, DNMT3A, SOCS1 and PPP3CA genes. Known activating STAT3 mutations were found both in MS patients and controls and overall 1/5 of the mutations were previously described cancer mutations. The detected clustering suggests a selection advantage of the mutated CD8+ clones and calls for further research on possible phenotypic effects.
CANCER


Gut microbiota in forty cases of egyptian relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis

Iran J Microbiol. 2021 Oct;13(5):632-641. doi: 10.18502/ijm.v13i5.7428. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Gut microbiota is assumed to play an essential role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS). This study aimed to investigate the abundance of some gut microbiota among Egyptian patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RR-MS). MATERIALS AND METHODS: Forty...
SCIENCE


SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in patients with systemic sclerosis: Impact of disease subtype and therapy

Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021 Dec 11:keab886. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/keab886. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To analyse the safety, immunogenicity and factors affecting antibody response to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2(SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc). METHODS: This is a phase 4 prospective study within a larger trial of two doses of...
SCIENCE


Osteopontin levels are associated with late-time lower regional brain volumes in multiple sclerosis

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 8;11(1):23604. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-03173-3. Osteopontin (OPN) is a proinflammatory marker produced by systemic immune and central nervous system (CNS) resident cells. We examined, if the level of OPN in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood is associated with late-time regional brain volumes and white matter (WM) lesion load in MS. Concentrations of OPN in blood and CSF were related to MRI findings 10.1 ± 2.0 years later in 46 patients with MS. OPN concentration was measured by ELISA, while regional brain volumes and lesion load was assessed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) using 3D MPRAGE sequence and automated MR volumetry. OPN measured in the CSF was associated with several regional brain volumes and WM lesion load measured 10.1 ± 2.0 years later. CSF OPN concentration correlated with long-term enlargement of lateral- and inferior lateral ventricles and the elevation of gross CSF volume, in conjunction with the reduction of several cortical/subcortical gray matter and WM volumes. Serum OPN showed no long-term association with regional brain volumes. OPN measured from the CSF but not from the serum was associated with lower regional brain volumes measured a decade later, indicating the primary role of inflammation within the CNS in developing long-term brain related alterations.
SCIENCE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Disability#Coherence#Relapsing#Optical Fiber#Rnfl#Edss#Ms#Vep#Pev


The gut microbiota in pediatric multiple sclerosis and demyelinating syndromes

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/acn3.51476. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the gut microbiota in individuals with and without pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: We compared stool-derived microbiota of Canadian Pediatric Demyelinating Disease Network study participants ≤21 years old, with MS (disease-modifying drug [DMD] exposed...
SCIENCE


Feasibility of using discrete Brain Computer Interface for people with Multiple Sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:5686-5689. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629518. AIM: Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) hold promise to provide people with partial or complete paralysis, the ability to control assistive technology. This study reports offline classification of imagined and executed movements of the upper and lower limb in one participant with multiple sclerosis and people with no limb function deficits.
HEALTH


Multiple Sclerosis International Federation guideline methodology for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 7;7(4):20552173211051855. doi: 10.1177/20552173211051855. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A total of 2.8 million people are living with multiple sclerosis and due to disparities in access to medicines, the ability to treat this condition varies widely. Off-label disease-modifying therapies are sometimes more available or affordable in different health systems. Appropriate methodology is integral in creating high-quality and trustworthy guidelines. In this article, we outline Multiple Sclerosis International Federation’s (MSIF) approach to creating guidelines for off-label treatments for multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS


Development of an exercise programme for balance abilities in people with multiple sclerosis: a development of concept study using Rasch analysis

Arch Physiother. 2021 Dec 15;11(1):29. doi: 10.1186/s40945-021-00120-3. BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) frequently have impaired balance from an early stage of the disease. Balance difficulties can be divided into categories; although, to date, these lack scientific foundation. Impaired balance in PwMS can be addressed using specific and challenging exercises. Such exercises should provide an optimal challenge point; however, the difficulty of balance exercises is often unknown, making it difficult to target the exercises to an individual’s abilities. The aims of this study were: to develop an exercise programme for PwMS relating the exercises to the balance problem categories; to establish the order of difficulty of exercises in each category and; to evaluate the content and structural validity of the exercise programme.
HEALTH

Health

Science


Serum and Saliva Myelin Basic Protein as Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker

Basic Clin Neurosci. 2021 May-Jun;12(3):309-314. doi: 10.32598/bcn.2021.950.2. Epub 2021 May 1. INTRODUCTION: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is presented with motor and sensory function loss. It is caused by demyelination and following axonal lesion. As Myelin Basic Protein (MBP) is one of the key elements of the myelin cover, we examined the level of MBP in serum, stimulated, and unstimulated saliva as a suitable biomarker for detecting MS.
SCIENCE


Feasibility of cognitive rehabilitation in patients with advanced multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 10;7(4):20552173211064473. doi: 10.1177/20552173211064473. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The feasibility of cognitive rehabilitation is rarely investigated in patients with advanced multiple sclerosis. METHODS: Eighteen patients with advanced multiple sclerosis (median EDSS = 7.5) were randomized into restorative or compensatory cognitive rehabilitation. Feasibility was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS


Specific hypomethylation programs underpin B cell activation in early multiple sclerosis

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Dec 21;118(51):e2111920118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2111920118. Epigenetic changes have been consistently detected in different cell types in multiple sclerosis (MS). However, their contribution to MS pathogenesis remains poorly understood partly because of sample heterogeneity and limited coverage of array-based methods. To fill this gap, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of genome-wide DNA methylation patterns in four peripheral immune cell populations isolated from 29 MS patients at clinical disease onset and 24 healthy controls. We show that B cells from new-onset untreated MS cases display more significant methylation changes than other disease-implicated immune cell types, consisting of a global DNA hypomethylation signature. Importantly, 4,933 MS-associated differentially methylated regions in B cells were identified, and this epigenetic signature underlies specific genetic programs involved in B cell differentiation and activation. Integration of the methylome to changes in gene expression and susceptibility-associated regions further indicates that hypomethylated regions are significantly associated with the up-regulation of cell activation transcriptional programs. Altogether, these findings implicate aberrant B cell function in MS etiology.
HEALTH


Lactose and Casein Cause Changes on Biomarkers of Oxidative Damage and Dysbiosis in an Experimental Model of Multiple Sclerosis

CNS Neurol Disord Drug Targets. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.2174/1871527320666211207101113. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) in rats closely reproduces multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease characterized by neuroinflammation and oxidative stress, that also appears to extend to other organ compartments. The origin of MS is a matter for discussion, but it would seem that altering certain bacterial populations present in the gut may lead to a proinflammatory condition due to the bacterial lipopolysaccharides (LPS) in the so-called brain-gut axis. The casein and lactose in milk confer anti-inflammatory properties and immunomodulatory effects. The objectives of this study were: to evaluate the effects of administration of casein and lactose on the oxidative damage and the clinical status caused by EAE, and to verify whether both, casein and lactose, had any effect on the LPS and its transport protein -LBP-.
SCIENCE


Anti-Human Herpesvirus 6 A/B Antibodies Titers Correlate With Multiple Sclerosis-Associated Retrovirus Envelope Expression

Front Immunol. 2021 Nov 29;12:798003. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.798003. eCollection 2021. Human endogenous retrovirus W family envelope proteins (pHERV-W ENV/syncytin-1) have been repeatedly associated with multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, we have focused on the study of pHERV-W ENV/syncytin-1 expression levels in MS patients (relapsing and progressive forms) and in healthy donors (HD) and on exploring their possible relationship with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and human herpesvirus-6A/B (HHV-6A/B). We included blood samples from 101 MS patients and 37 HD to analyze antiviral antibody titers by ELISA and pHERV-W ENV/syncytin-1 expression levels by flow cytometry as well as by qPCR. Patients with relapsing MS forms showed significantly higher pHERV-W ENV/syncytin-1 protein and gene expression levels than HD. Progressive MS patients also showed significantly higher protein and gene expression levels than both HD and relapsing MS patients. Regarding antiviral antibodies titers, anti-HHV-6A/B IgM levels were positively correlated with pHERV-W ENV/syncytin-1 protein expression levels in patients with relapsing MS, while in the progressive forms patients this correlation was found with anti-HHVA/B IgG levels. Therefore, pHERV-W ENV could be involved in MS pathogenesis, playing a role in relapsing and progressive forms. Besides, anti-HHV-6A/B antibodies positively correlated with pHERV-W ENV expression. Further studies are needed to better understand this possible relationship.
SCIENCE


Synaptic Loss in Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review of Human Post-mortem Studies

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 29;12:782599. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.782599. eCollection 2021. Background: Gray matter pathology plays a central role in the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). The occurrence of synaptic loss appears to be important but, to date, still poorly investigated aspect of MS pathology. In this systematic review, we drew from the recent knowledge about synaptic loss in human post-mortem studies. Methods: We conducted a systematic search with PubMed to identify relevant publications. Publications available from15 June 2021 were taken into account. We selected human post-mortem studies that quantitatively assessed the synapse number in MS tissue. Results: We identified 14 relevant publications out of which 9 reported synaptic loss in at least one investigated subregion. The most commonly used synaptic marker was synaptophysin; non-etheless, we found substantial differences in the methodology and the selection of reference tissue. Investigated regions included the cortex, the hippocampus, the cerebellum, the thalamus, and the spinal cord. Conclusion: Synaptic loss seems to take place throughout the entire central nervous system. However, the results are inconsistent, probably due to differences in the methodology. Moreover, synaptic loss appears to be a dynamic process, and thus the nature of this pathology might be captured using in vivo synaptic density measurements.
HEALTH


Humoral and cellular immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis treated with ofatumumab

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Dec 13;362:577788. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577788. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report clinical outcome, development of humoral and T-cell mediated immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) treated with ofatumumab in the ALITHIOS study from a single center. METHODS: Testing for SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies was performed...
SCIENCE


Comparative Effectiveness and Cost-Effectiveness of Natalizumab and Fingolimod in Patients with Inadequate Response to Disease-Modifying Therapies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis in the United Kingdom

Pharmacoeconomics. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1007/s40273-021-01106-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Patients with highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis inadequately responding to first-line therapies (interferon-based therapies, glatiramer acetate, dimethyl fumarate, and teriflunomide, known collectively as “BRACETD”) often switch to natalizumab or fingolimod. OBJECTIVE: The aim was to estimate the...
HEALTH


Myelin Quantification in White Matter Pathology of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Post-Mortem Brain Samples: A New Approach for Quantifying Remyelination

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Nov 23;22(23):12634. doi: 10.3390/ijms222312634. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Repair through remyelination can be extensive, but quantification of remyelination remains challenging. To date, no method for standardized digital quantification of remyelination of MS lesions exists. This methodological study aims to present and validate a novel standardized method for myelin quantification in progressive MS brains to study myelin content more precisely. Fifty-five MS lesions in 32 tissue blocks from 14 progressive MS cases and five tissue blocks from 5 non-neurological controls were sampled. MS lesions were selected by macroscopic investigation of WM by standard histopathological methods. Tissue sections were stained for myelin with luxol fast blue (LFB) and histological assessment of de- or remyelination was performed by light microscopy. The myelin quantity was estimated with a novel myelin quantification method (MQM) in ImageJ. Three independent raters applied the MQM and the inter-rater reliability was calculated. We extended the method to diffusely appearing white matter (DAWM) and encephalitis to test potential wider applicability of the method. Inter-rater agreement was excellent (ICC = 0.96) and there was a high reliability with a lower- and upper limit of agreement up to -5.93% to 18.43% variation in myelin quantity. This study builds on the established concepts of histopathological semi-quantitative assessment of myelin and adds a novel, reliable and accurate quantitative measurement tool for the assessment of myelination in human post-mortem samples.
SCIENCE


Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
SCIENCE


Toxic heavy metal concentrations in multiple sclerosis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis

EXCLI J. 2021 Nov 19;20:1571-1584. doi: 10.17179/excli2021-3484. eCollection 2021. The present meta-analysis was performed to assess the association between MS patients and control subjects in terms of their circulating levels of arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and cadmium (Cd). We searched Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase up until June 2020 to identify all studies that examined the concentrations of heavy metals in MS patients. Statistical tests used to assess inter-study heterogeneity were Cochrane’s Q test and the I2 statistic. Given the observed significant heterogeneity, the random-effects model was employed to pool the weighted mean differences (WMDs) and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Out of a total of 1181 articles, 16 studies with 1650 participants (772 patients with MS and 878 controls) were included in this review meta-analysis. Pooled results using random-effects model showed that the levels of Pb (WMD= 0.73 µg/L, 95 % CI= 0.33 to 1.12, P< 0.001), As (WMD= 2.48 μg/L, 95 % CI= 1.44 to 3.53, P <0.001; I2= 98.9 %, P <0.001), and Cd (WMD= 0.17 μg/L, 95 % CI= 0.09 to 0.26, P <0.001) were significantly higher in MS patients than those of the controls. However, there were no significant differences in the levels of Hg (WMD= -0.14 µg/L, 95 % CI= -0.77 to 0.49, P= 0.658) among both groups. Sensitivity analysis indicated that after excluding one-by-one study, the overall pooled WMD of Pb was changed. This meta-analysis showed that patients with MS had significantly higher levels of circulatory As and Cd compared to the controls. Yet, there was no statistically significant difference between circulating levels of Hg and Pb among MS patients and controls. See also Figure 1(Fig. 1).
SCIENCE


Multicenter Study of Controlling Nutritional Status (CONUT) Score as a Prognostic Factor in Patients With HIV-Related Renal Cell Carcinoma

Front Immunol. 2021 Nov 30;12:778746. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.778746. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: In recent years, the controlled nutritional status (CONUT) score has been widely recognized as a new indicator for assessing survival in patients with urological neoplasms, including renal, ureteral, and bladder cancer. However, the CONUT score has not been analyzed in patients with HIV-related urological neoplasms. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the prognostic significance of the CONUT score in patients with HIV-related renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
SCIENCE

