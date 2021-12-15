The Contribution of Psychological Distress to Resting Palpitations in Patients Who Recovered from Severe COVID-19

Clin Dermatol. 2021 Nov-Dec;39(6):1083-1087. doi: 10.1016/j.clindermatol.2021.07.008. Epub 2021 Jul 17. Data on the tolerability and response to biologic therapies for type 2 immune disorders in the context of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are currently lacking. Our survey aimed at assessing the adherence of patients to dupilumab therapy and the risk of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. A total of 80 patients with atopic dermatitis treated with dupilumab completed a web-based survey. Of the 80 patients, 7 discontinued dupilumab owing to concerns and difficulties related to COVID-19. Our sample was highly susceptible to viral infection owing to the frequency of risk factors including living in high SARS-CoV-2 burden areas, such as in Northern Italy; having comorbidities, such as asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease; and being of advanced age. Older patients in our sample are particularly exposed to the risk of COVID-19-related cytokine storm, triggered by excessive interleukin-4 production and type 2 immune response. One patient contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection without the progression of COVID-19 despite continuing scheduled dupilumab treatment. Because evidence on the appropriate management of biologic therapy in the setting of COVID-19 is lacking, the collection of clinical data from patients in treatment with dupilumab is a valuable addition to current clinical practice. Our survey provides a contribution to the understanding of the tolerability and response to dupilumab during COVID-19 and suggests a feasible and effective approach to patients being treated with biologics even when social distancing is required.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO