ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Contribution of Psychological Distress to Resting Palpitations in Patients Who Recovered from Severe COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Int J Gen Med. 2021 Dec 6;14:9371-9378. doi: 10.2147/IJGM.S334715. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Increasing numbers of patients have recovered from severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Wuhan, China. This study aimed to evaluate the association of psychological distress with resting palpitations in recovered patients. METHODS: In this prospective cohort study,...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Assessment of Psychological Responses and Related Factors of Discharged Patients Who Have Been Hospitalized with COVID-19

Psychiatr Danub. 2021 Winter;33(4):611-619. doi: 10.24869/psyd.2021.611. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 is the biggest pandemic of the last century. While a large number of cases and mortality rates direct the research to the clinic and prognosis of the disease, the mental health of these patients has recently become a matter of concern. This study aims to predict psychiatric morbidity and possible associated markers in COVID-19 survivors.
MENTAL HEALTH
womensmentalhealth.org

Lessons in perinatal psychology after 19 months of COVID-19

Dr. Lee S. Cohen, Director of the Ammon-Pinizzotto Center for Women’s Mental Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, recently shared his insights on practicing perinatal psychiatry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with Ob.Gyn News on November 23rd, 2021. or the last 25 years, my colleagues have spent midday on Wednesdays at...
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Mucormycosis in COVID-19 recovered patients

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 14. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27522. Online ahead of print. Mucormycosis is a very rare fungal infection that affects rhino, orbital and cerebral parts of the body. Emerging case reports have indicated the cases of mucormycosis in COVID-19 recovered patients. The understanding of mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients among physicians and patients is unclear so far. This brief article summarizes the current understanding of mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Palpitations#Psychological Distress#Depression#Prospective Cohort Study#Hads
docwirenews.com

Early Prediction of Disease Progression in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Using C-Reactive Protein to Albumin Ratio

Dis Markers. 2021 Dec 3;2021:6304189. doi: 10.1155/2021/6304189. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Early identification of patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an increased risk of progression may promote more individualized treatment schemes and optimize the use of medical resources. This study is aimed at investigating the utility of the C-reactive protein to albumin (CRP/Alb) ratio for early risk stratification of patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Smoking, Most DMTs Not Associated With Severe COVID-19 in Patients With MS

Although obesity, diabetes, and certain comorbidities were all detected as risk factors for severe COVID-19 among people with multiple sclerosis (MS), other long-suspected risk factors, such as smoking and use of most disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), were not. Smoking and use of most disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) were not among the risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
whtc.com

WHO advises against blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Monday advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators. The hypothesis for using plasma is that the antibodies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impact of COVID-19 on patients with atopic dermatitis

Clin Dermatol. 2021 Nov-Dec;39(6):1083-1087. doi: 10.1016/j.clindermatol.2021.07.008. Epub 2021 Jul 17. Data on the tolerability and response to biologic therapies for type 2 immune disorders in the context of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are currently lacking. Our survey aimed at assessing the adherence of patients to dupilumab therapy and the risk of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. A total of 80 patients with atopic dermatitis treated with dupilumab completed a web-based survey. Of the 80 patients, 7 discontinued dupilumab owing to concerns and difficulties related to COVID-19. Our sample was highly susceptible to viral infection owing to the frequency of risk factors including living in high SARS-CoV-2 burden areas, such as in Northern Italy; having comorbidities, such as asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease; and being of advanced age. Older patients in our sample are particularly exposed to the risk of COVID-19-related cytokine storm, triggered by excessive interleukin-4 production and type 2 immune response. One patient contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection without the progression of COVID-19 despite continuing scheduled dupilumab treatment. Because evidence on the appropriate management of biologic therapy in the setting of COVID-19 is lacking, the collection of clinical data from patients in treatment with dupilumab is a valuable addition to current clinical practice. Our survey provides a contribution to the understanding of the tolerability and response to dupilumab during COVID-19 and suggests a feasible and effective approach to patients being treated with biologics even when social distancing is required.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

South African hospitals prepare for COVID-19 patients from omicron

President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 “without delay” Monday as an omicron-fueled fourth wave strikes the nation ahead of the holidays and hospitals prepare to admit more patients. Mr. Ramaphosa said scientists are trying to answer critical questions about the variant, including how fast it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Atrial Fibrillation Risks in Patients with COVID-19 Pneumonia

Recent evidence suggests that atrial fibrillation (AF) has an epidemiological association with coronavirus virus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but the outcomes of AF in patients with COVID-19 is unclear. Ming-Yue Chen, MD, from the Department of Geriatrics at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in Nanjing, China, and colleagues aimed to describe the full impact of AF on the prognosis and risks of patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy