Direct imaging of white matter ultrashort T2∗ components at 7 tesla

 6 days ago

Magn Reson Imaging. 2021 Dec 11:S0730-725X(21)00239-3. doi: 10.1016/j.mri.2021.11.016. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To demonstrate direct imaging of the white matter ultrashort T2∗ components at 7 Tesla using inversion recovery (IR)-enhanced ultrashort echo time (UTE) MRI. To investigate its characteristics, potentials and limitations, and to establish a clinical...

Use of scanning electron microscopy to analyze sculpturing pattern and internal features of pollen grain wall in some members of Astragaleae (subfamily: Papilionoidae)

Microsc Res Tech. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/jemt.24023. Online ahead of print. Palynological features of tribe Astagaleae L. have been observed with scanning electron microscopy (SEM), to assess features that can be used to re-examine the placement and taxonomic position of tribe. The palynomorph attributes of 10 species included in three genera of Astragaleae (Astragalus L., Glycyrrhiza L., and Oxytropis DC.) are investigated. The assignment of genus Oxytropis in tribe Astragaleae was also reevaluated based on pollen characters. Pollen appear to be prolate, prolate-spheroidal, and subprolate. Polar axis size (P) varies from 31.3 μm ±1 to 17.5 μm ±1.4 and equatorial axis size (E) varies from 22.2 μm ±1.8 to 13.1 μm ±0.9. Prominent apertures found consistently dispersed along the surface of pollen. Three kinds of ornamentation pattern were recorded, that is, reticulate or reticulate-perforate and perforate. The studied species display variation in equatorial and polar diameter, aperturation and sculpturing pattern, exine thickness, and pollen shape. On the basis of descriptive pollen features, a dichotomous taxonomic key and UPGMA analysis has been made for effortless and quick identification. The study concluded that disparities of the entire features are typically unrelenting and concerned with the species and shows potential systematic significance. The combination of palynological attributes in association with additional traits has prospective for systematic identification at species and genus level.
Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
New Definition of the Neutrino Floor for Direct Dark Matter Searches

The neutrino floor is a theoretical lower limit on WIMP-like dark matter models that are discoverable in direct detection experiments. It is commonly interpreted as the point at which dark matter signals become hidden underneath a remarkably similar-looking background from neutrinos. However, it has been known for some time that the neutrino floor is not a hard limit, but can be pushed past with sufficient statistics. As a consequence, some have recently advocated for calling it the “neutrino fog” instead. The downside of current methods of deriving the neutrino floor are that they rely on arbitrary choices of experimental exposure and energy threshold. Here we propose to define the neutrino floor as the boundary of the neutrino fog, and develop a calculation free from these assumptions. The technique is based on the derivative of a hypothetical experimental discovery limit as a function of exposure, and leads to a neutrino floor that is only influenced by the systematic uncertainties on the neutrino flux normalizations. Our floor is broadly similar to those found in the literature, but differs by almost an order of magnitude in the sub-GeV range, and above 20 GeV.
A novel microfluidic RNA chip for direct, single-nucleotide specific, rapid and partially-degraded RNA detection

Talanta. 2021 Oct 14:122974. doi: 10.1016/j.talanta.2021.122974. Online ahead of print. Direct RNA detection is critical for providing the RNA insights into gene expression profiling, noncoding RNAs, RNA-associated diseases and pathogens, without reverse transcription. However, classical RNA analysis usually requires RT-PCR, which can cause bias amplification and quantitation errors. To address this challenge, herein we report a microfluidic RNA chip (the microchip prototype) for direct RNA detection, which is primarily based on RNA extension and labeling with DNA polymerase. This detection strategy is of high specificity (discriminating against single-nucleotide differences), rapidity, accuracy, nuclease resistance, and reusability. Further, we have successfully detected disease-associated RNAs in clinical samples, demonstrating its great potentials in biomedical research and clinical diagnosis.
Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
Alpha/Beta-Hydrolase Domain-Containing 6: Signaling and Function in the Central Nervous System

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 2;12:784202. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.784202. eCollection 2021. Endocannabinoid (eCB) signaling plays an important role in the central nervous system (CNS). α/β-Hydrolase domain-containing 6 (ABHD6) is a transmembrane serine hydrolase that hydrolyzes monoacylglycerol (MAG) lipids such as endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoyl glycerol (2-AG). ABHD6 participates in neurotransmission, inflammation, brain energy metabolism, tumorigenesis and other biological processes and is a potential therapeutic target for various neurological diseases, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, mental illness, and pain. This review summarizes the molecular mechanisms of action and biological functions of ABHD6, particularly its mechanism of action in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, and provides a theoretical basis for new pharmacological interventions via targeting of ABHD6.
Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 16;12(1):7325. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27611-y. Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
Eco-phylogenetic analyses reveal divergent evolution of vitamin B12 metabolism in the marine bacterial family 'Psychromonadaceae'

Environ Microbiol Rep. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1111/1758-2229.13036. Online ahead of print. Cobalamin (vitamin B12 ) is an essential micronutrient required by both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Nevertheless, with high genetic and metabolic cost, de novo cobalamin biosynthesis is exclusive to a subset of prokaryotic taxa. Many Cyanobacterial and Archaeal taxa have been implicated in de novo cobalamin biosynthesis in epi- and mesopelagic ocean respectively. However, the contributions of Gammaproteobacteria particularly the family ‘Psychromonadaceae’ is largely unknown. Through phylo-pangenomic analyses using concatenated single-copy proteins and homologous gene clusters respectively, the phylogenies within ‘Psychromonadaceae’ recapitulate both their taxonomic delineations and environmental distributions. Moreover, uneven distribution of cobalamin de novo biosynthetic operon and cobalamin-dependent light-responsive regulon were observed, and of which the linkages to the environmental conditions where cobalamin availability and light regime can be varied respectively were discussed, suggesting the impacts of ecological divergence in shaping their disparate cobalamin-related metabolisms. Functional analysis demonstrated a varying degree of cobalamin dependency for both central metabolic processes and cobalamin-mediated light-responsive regulation, and underlying sequence characteristics of cis- and trans-regulatory elements were revealed. Our findings emphasized the potential roles of cobalamin in shaping the ecological distributions and driving the metabolic evolution in the marine bacterial family ‘Psychromonadaceae’, and have further implications for an improved understanding of nutritional interdependencies and community metabolism modulated by cobalamin.
