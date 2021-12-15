ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Causal role of high body mass index in multiple chronic diseases: a systematic review and meta-analysis of Mendelian randomization studies

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

BMC Med. 2021 Dec 15;19(1):320. doi: 10.1186/s12916-021-02188-x. BACKGROUND: Obesity is a worldwide epidemic that has been associated with a plurality of diseases in observational studies. The aim of this study was to summarize the evidence from Mendelian randomization (MR) studies of the association between body mass index (BMI) and chronic...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

The mystery of COVID-19 reinfections: A global systematic review and meta-analysis

Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2021 Dec;72:103130. doi: 10.1016/j.amsu.2021.103130. Epub 2021 Dec 4. BACKGROUND: As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, reports on disparities in vaccine roll out alongside COVID-19 reinfection have been emerging. We conducted a systematic review to assess the determinants and disease spectrum of COVID-19 reinfection. MATERIALS AND METHODS:...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Synaptic Loss in Multiple Sclerosis: A Systematic Review of Human Post-mortem Studies

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 29;12:782599. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.782599. eCollection 2021. Background: Gray matter pathology plays a central role in the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). The occurrence of synaptic loss appears to be important but, to date, still poorly investigated aspect of MS pathology. In this systematic review, we drew from the recent knowledge about synaptic loss in human post-mortem studies. Methods: We conducted a systematic search with PubMed to identify relevant publications. Publications available from15 June 2021 were taken into account. We selected human post-mortem studies that quantitatively assessed the synapse number in MS tissue. Results: We identified 14 relevant publications out of which 9 reported synaptic loss in at least one investigated subregion. The most commonly used synaptic marker was synaptophysin; non-etheless, we found substantial differences in the methodology and the selection of reference tissue. Investigated regions included the cortex, the hippocampus, the cerebellum, the thalamus, and the spinal cord. Conclusion: Synaptic loss seems to take place throughout the entire central nervous system. However, the results are inconsistent, probably due to differences in the methodology. Moreover, synaptic loss appears to be a dynamic process, and thus the nature of this pathology might be captured using in vivo synaptic density measurements.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Toxic heavy metal concentrations in multiple sclerosis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis

EXCLI J. 2021 Nov 19;20:1571-1584. doi: 10.17179/excli2021-3484. eCollection 2021. The present meta-analysis was performed to assess the association between MS patients and control subjects in terms of their circulating levels of arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and cadmium (Cd). We searched Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase up until June 2020 to identify all studies that examined the concentrations of heavy metals in MS patients. Statistical tests used to assess inter-study heterogeneity were Cochrane’s Q test and the I2 statistic. Given the observed significant heterogeneity, the random-effects model was employed to pool the weighted mean differences (WMDs) and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Out of a total of 1181 articles, 16 studies with 1650 participants (772 patients with MS and 878 controls) were included in this review meta-analysis. Pooled results using random-effects model showed that the levels of Pb (WMD= 0.73 µg/L, 95 % CI= 0.33 to 1.12, P< 0.001), As (WMD= 2.48 μg/L, 95 % CI= 1.44 to 3.53, P <0.001; I2= 98.9 %, P <0.001), and Cd (WMD= 0.17 μg/L, 95 % CI= 0.09 to 0.26, P <0.001) were significantly higher in MS patients than those of the controls. However, there were no significant differences in the levels of Hg (WMD= -0.14 µg/L, 95 % CI= -0.77 to 0.49, P= 0.658) among both groups. Sensitivity analysis indicated that after excluding one-by-one study, the overall pooled WMD of Pb was changed. This meta-analysis showed that patients with MS had significantly higher levels of circulatory As and Cd compared to the controls. Yet, there was no statistically significant difference between circulating levels of Hg and Pb among MS patients and controls. See also Figure 1(Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Diseases#Multiple Sclerosis#Mendelian Randomization#Bmc Med#Mr#De Novo#Finngen#Pmid
MedicalXpress

Exercise, cognition study in progressive multiple sclerosis patients highlights need for randomized controlled trials

An international team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts reported lack of association between cognition and physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness in a large sample of individuals with progressive MS. These findings have important implications for studies involving exercise interventions aimed at treating the cognitive effects of MS. The article, titled "Cardiorespiratory fitness and free-living physical activity are not associated with cognition in persons with progressive multiple sclerosis: Baseline analyses from the CogEx study," was published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal on October 1, 2021.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study finds unmet need to improve chronic kidney disease in South London cohort

A new study shows there is an unmet need to improve chronic kidney disease (CKD) detection and risk factor management in high-risk groups. The paper, published recently in the Journal of Nephrology, examined primary care health records from 47 general practice clinics in an ethnically and socially diverse population in South London. Researchers identified patients with CKD stage 3-5 with the aim to assess hypertension (high blood pressure), risk factor management and determinants of blood pressure control. Hypertension is a major risk factor for both cardiovascular disease and kidney disease progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The association between depression and metabolic syndrome and its components: a bidirectional two-sample Mendelian randomization study

Observational studies suggested a bidirectional correlation between depression and metabolic syndrome (MetS) and its components. However, the causal associations between them remained unclear. We aimed to investigate whether genetically predicted depression is related to the risk of MetS and its components, and vice versa. We performed a bidirectional two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) study using summary-level data from the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of depression (n"‰="‰2,113,907), MetS (n"‰="‰291,107), waist circumference (n"‰="‰462,166), hypertension (n"‰="‰463,010) fasting blood glucose (FBG, n"‰="‰281,416), triglycerides (n"‰="‰441,016), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C, n"‰="‰403,943). The random-effects inverse-variance weighted (IVW) method was applied as the primary method. The results identified that genetically predicted depression was significantly positive associated with risk of MetS (OR: 1.224, 95% CI: 1.091"“1.374, p"‰="‰5.58"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4), waist circumference (OR: 1.083, 95% CI: 1.027"“1.143, p"‰="‰0.003), hypertension (OR: 1.028, 95% CI: 1.016"“1.039, p"‰="‰1.34"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) and triglycerides (OR: 1.111, 95% CI: 1.060"“1.163, p"‰="‰9.35"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while negative associated with HDL-C (OR: 0.932, 95% CI: 0.885"“0.981, p"‰="‰0.007) but not FBG (OR: 1.010, 95% CI: 0.986"“1.034, p"‰="‰1.34). No causal relationships were identified for MetS and its components on depression risk. The present MR analysis strength the evidence that depression is a risk factor for MetS and its components (waist circumference, hypertension, FBG, triglycerides, and HDL-C). Early diagnosis and prevention of depression are crucial in the management of MetS and its components.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Mass spectrometry analysis of human tear fluid biomarkers specific for ocular and systemic diseases in the context of 3P medicine

EPMA J. 2021 Dec 3:1-27. doi: 10.1007/s13167-021-00265-y. Online ahead of print. Over the last two decades, a large number of non-communicable/chronic disorders reached an epidemic level on a global scale such as diabetes mellitus type 2, cardio-vascular disease, several types of malignancies, neurological and eye pathologies-all exerted system’s enormous socio-economic burden to primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The paradigm change from reactive to predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine (3PM/PPPM) has been declared as an essential transformation of the overall healthcare approach to benefit the patient and society at large. To this end, specific biomarker panels are instrumental for a cost-effective predictive approach of individualized prevention and treatments tailored to the person. The source of biomarkers is crucial for specificity and reliability of diagnostic tests and treatment targets. Furthermore, any diagnostic approach preferentially should be noninvasive to increase availability of the biomaterial, and to decrease risks of potential complications as well as concomitant costs. These requirements are clearly fulfilled by tear fluid, which represents a precious source of biomarker panels. The well-justified principle of a “sick eye in a sick body” makes comprehensive tear fluid biomarker profiling highly relevant not only for diagnostics of eye pathologies but also for prediction, prognosis, and treatment monitoring of systemic diseases. One prominent example is the Sicca syndrome linked to a cascade of severe complications that include dry eye, neurologic, and oncologic diseases. In this review, protein profiles in tear fluid are highlighted and corresponding biomarkers are exemplified for several relevant pathologies, including dry eye disease, diabetic retinopathy, cancers, and neurological disorders. Corresponding analytical approaches such as sample pre-processing, differential proteomics, electrophoretic techniques, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), enzyme-linked immuno-sorbent assay (ELISA), microarrays, and mass spectrometry (MS) methodology are detailed. Consequently, we proposed the overall strategies based on the tear fluid biomarkers application for 3P medicine practice. In the context of 3P medicine, tear fluid analytical pathways are considered to predict disease development, to target preventive measures, and to create treatment algorithms tailored to individual patient profiles.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

The Influences of COVID-19 on Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease: A Multicenter Cross-Sectional Study

Front Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 25;12:754310. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.754310. eCollection 2021. Background: The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has attracted global attention. During the lockdown period of COVID-19, follow-up of many patients with chronic disease had been interrupted, which brought severe challenges to better management of their disease. This study aimed at exploring the change of illness, daily life, and psychological responses during the COVID-19 pandemic among chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Methods: A total of 612 patients were enrolled in this study; 282 patients were categorized into the CKD stage 1-2 group and 330 patients were categorized into the CKD stage 3-5 group. Among two groups, 168 (27.5%) and 177 (28.9%) patients were female with a median age of 42 and 45, respectively. The study was conducted by collecting the questionnaires in five nephrology centers. The questionnaire consisted of assessment of anxiety by using the Self-Rating Anxiety Scale and the influences of COVID-19, which included basic demographic data, the influences of COVID-19 on illness and daily life, as well as the patients’ psychological responses during the epidemic. Results: A total of 612 patients were included and divided into two groups according to eGFR. Ninety-six patients (34%) in the CKD stage 1-2 group and 141 patients (42.7%) in the CKD stage 3-5 group had reduced their follow-up frequency (p = 0.031). More patients with CKD stages 1-2 consulted online (25.9%), p = 0.005. Besides, patients in the CKD stage 3-5 group tended to be more anxious about follow-up (p = 0.002), fearful of being infected with COVID-19 (p = 0.009), and more likely to feel symptoms getting worse (p = 0.006). The standard scores of SAS were 48.58 ± 7.082 and 51.19 ± 5.944 in the CKD stage 1-2 group and the CKD stage 3-5 group, respectively (p < 0.001). There were significant differences in the severity of anxiety (p = 0.004). Conclusion: COVID-19 had a greater impact on patients with CKD stages 3-5 than those with stages 1-2 in terms of illness, daily life, and psychological disorder. Patients with CKD stages 3-5 were more anxious during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Famine and Trajectories of Body Mass Index, Waist Circumference, and Blood Pressure in Two Generations: Results From the CHNS From 1993-2015

Hypertension. 2021 Dec 7:HYPERTENSIONAHA12118022. doi: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.121.18022. Online ahead of print. Early-life exposures play key roles in the development of metabolic diseases. Whether such effects exist beyond one generation remains unclear. This study aimed to determine the transgenerational association of early-life exposure to the Chinese famine of 1959 to 1962 with the trajectories of body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), and blood pressure (BP) in 2 consecutive generations. We included 21 106 F1 observations born between 1954 and 1967 (median age: 45 years) and 1926 F2 observations (median age: 23 years) from the longitudinal household-based China Health and Nutrition Survey from 1993 to 2015. Trajectories of BMI, WC, systolic BP, and diastolic BP were fitted and compared between groups using linear mixed effect models. Early-life exposure to famine was associated with increased BMI, WC, and BP in 2 consecutive generations with sex and age disparities. In F1, famine was associated with increased BMI, WC, systolic BP, and diastolic BP, especially in men or those aged older than 50 years (P ranged from <0.001 to 0.02). In F2 men but not women, the parental exposure to famine was associated with 0.59 kg/m2 ([95% CI, 0.10-1.08], P=0.02) increase in BMI. In F2 aged ≥25 years but not those younger ones, the parental exposure to famine was associated with increased BMI (0.83 kg/m2 [0.14-1.51], P=0.03), systolic BP (2.04 mm Hg [0.20-3.88], P=0.03), and diastolic BP (1.73 mm Hg [0.28-3.18], P=0.02). The effects of an adverse developmental environment through famine in early life on BMI and BP later in life may persist beyond one generation.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Exercise for Neuropathic Pain: A Systematic Review and Expert Consensus

Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Nov 24;8:756940. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.756940. eCollection 2021. Background: Neuropathic pain (NP), a severe and disruptive symptom following many diseases, normally restricts patients’ physical functions and leads to anxiety and depression. As an economical and effective therapy, exercise may be helpful in NP management. However, few guidelines and reviews focused on exercise therapy for NP associated with specific diseases. The study aimed to summarize the effectiveness and efficacy of exercise for various diseases with NP supported by evidence, describe expert recommendations for NP from different causes, and inform policymakers of the guidelines. Design: A systematic review and expert consensus. Methods: A systematic search was conducted in PubMed. We included systematic review and meta-analysis, randomized controlled trials (RCTs), which assessed patients with NP. Studies involved exercise intervention and outcome included pain intensity at least. Physiotherapy Evidence Database and the Assessment of Multiple Systematic reviews tool were used to grade the quality assessment of the included RCTs and systematic reviews, respectively. The final grades of recommendation were based on strength of evidence and a consensus discussion of results of Delphi rounds by the Delphi consensus panel including 21 experts from the Chinese Association of Rehabilitation Medicine. Results: Eight systematic reviews and 21 RCTs fulfilled all of the inclusion criteria and were included, which were used to create the 10 evidence-based consensus statements. The 10 expert recommendations regarding exercise for NP symptoms were relevant to the following 10 different diseases: spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cervical radiculopathy, sciatica, diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, HIV/AIDS, and surgery, respectively. The exercise recommended in the expert consensus involved but was not limited to muscle stretching, strengthening/resistance exercise, aerobic exercise, motor control/stabilization training and mind-body exercise (Tai Chi and yoga). Conclusions: Based on the available evidence, exercise is helpful to alleviate NP intensity. Therefore, these expert consensuses recommend that proper exercise programs can be considered as an effective alternative treatment or complementary therapy for most patients with NP. The expert consensus provided medical staff and policymakers with applicable recommendations for the formulation of exercise prescription for NP. This consensus statement will require regular updates after five-ten years.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Validity of chronic disease diagnoses in Icelandic healthcare registries

Scand J Public Health. 2021 Dec 13:14034948211059974. doi: 10.1177/14034948211059974. Online ahead of print. AIMS: To evaluate the validity of recorded chronic disease diagnoses in Icelandic healthcare registries. METHODS: Eight different chronic diseases from multiple sub-specialties of medicine were validated with respect to accuracy, but not to timeliness. For each disease,...
WORLD
docwirenews.com

Incidence, mortality and survival of bladder neoplasms in the Czech Republic in the period 1977-2017: a time trend analysis

Klin Onkol. 2021 Fall;34(6):467-476. doi: 10.48095/ccko2021467. BACKGROUND: Bladder neoplasms represent a significant disease burden in the Czech population. This study aimed to perform a complex time trend analysis of incidence, mortality, and survival of 76,505 patients with bladder neoplasms based on the Czech National Cancer Registry for 1977-2017. MATERIALS AND...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Global Percentage of Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infections Among the Tested Population and Individuals With Confirmed COVID-19 Diagnosis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Dec 1;4(12):e2137257. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.37257. IMPORTANCE: Asymptomatic infections are potential sources of transmission for COVID-19. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the percentage of asymptomatic infections among individuals undergoing testing (tested population) and those with confirmed COVID-19 (confirmed population). DATA SOURCES: PubMed, EMBASE, and ScienceDirect were searched on February 4,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Invasive Management for Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction With Chronic Kidney Disease

Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 2021 Dec 17:CIRCINTERVENTIONS121011171. doi: 10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.121.011171. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Due to increased risks of contrast nephropathy, chronic kidney disease (CKD) can deter consideration of invasive management for patients with myocardial infarction (MI). Black patients have a higher prevalence of CKD. Whether racial disparities exist in the use of invasive MI management for patients with CKD presenting with MI is unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes following long versus short cephalomedullary devices for fixation of extracapsular hip fractures: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Although both long and short cephalomedullary devices (CMDs) are used in the treatment of extracapsular hip fractures, the advantages of either option are subject to debate. This study aims to evaluate the differences in clinical outcomes with long versus short CMDs for extracapsular hip fractures. Studies included must have included subjects with at least 1Â year of follow-up and reported on at least one of the following outcomes: rate of reoperation; rate of peri-implant fracture; operating time; blood loss; complication rate; length of hospital stay; 1-year mortality. Only articles written in the English language were included in this study. A search was conducted across the databases of Medline, Embase, CENTRAL (Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials), CINAHL and Scopus for articles published from the inception of the database to 1 November 2020. Included studies were assessed for their risk of bias using the Risk of Bias Tool (RoB2) and the risk-of-bias in non-randomized studies "“ of interventions (ROBINS-I) tool. A total of 8460 fractures from 16 studies were included in the analysis, with 3690 fixed with short, and 4770 fixed with long CMDs. A meta-analysis of the results revealed that short CMDs offer peri-operative advantages, while long CMDs could offer longer-term advantages. Limitations of this study include a lack of randomized control trials included in the analysis. In conclusion, when planning for the treatment of extracapsular hip fractures, a patient specific approach may be necessary to make a decision according to the individual risk profile of the patient.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A systematic review of randomized control trials of HPV self-collection studies among women in sub-Saharan Africa using the RE-AIM framework

Implement Sci Commun. 2021 Dec 15;2(1):138. doi: 10.1186/s43058-021-00243-5. INTRODUCTION: Self-collection of samples for HPV testing may increase women’s access to cervical cancer screening in low- and middle-income settings. However, implementation remains poor in many regions. The purpose of this systematic review was to examine implementation data from randomized controlled trials evaluating human papillomavirus (HPV) self-collection testing among women in sub-Saharan Africa using the RE-AIM (Reach, Efficacy/Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation, and Maintenance) framework.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy