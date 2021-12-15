ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

TRPV1 channel mediates NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent neuroinflammation in microglia

Cell Death Dis. 2021 Dec 14;12(12):1159. doi: 10.1038/s41419-021-04450-9. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease in the central nervous system (CNS). The NLRP3 inflammasome is considered an important regulator of immunity and inflammation, both of which...

Nature.com

Circular RNA mediated gene regulation in chronic diabetic complications

Chronic diabetic complications affect multiple organs causing widespread organ damage. Although there are some commonalities, the phenotype of such changes show tissue specific variation. Given this, we examined whether differences in circular RNA (circRNA) mediated gene regulatory mechanisms contribute to changes in gene expression at the basal level and in diabetes. CircRNAs are single-stranded RNA with covalently closed loop structures and act as miRNA sponges, factors of RNA splicing, scaffolding for proteins, regulators of transcription, and modulators of the expression of parental genes, among other roles. We examined heart and retinal tissue from Streptozotocin-induced diabetic mice with established diabetes related tissue damage and tissue from non-diabetic controls. A custom array analysis was performed and the data were analysed. Two major circRNA mediated processes were uniquely upregulated in diabetic heart tissue, namely, positive regulation of endothelial cell migration and regulation of mitochondria: mitochondrial electron transport. In the retina, circRNAs regulating extracellular matrix protein production and endothelial to mesenchymal transition (EndMT) were found to be upregulated. The current study identified regulatory and potential pathogenetic roles of specific circRNA in diabetic retinopathy and cardiomyopathy. Understanding such novel mechanisms, may in the future, be useful to develop RNA based treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The RNA binding protein IMP2 drives a stromal-Th17 cell circuit in autoimmune neuroinflammation

JCI Insight. 2021 Dec 16:e152766. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.152766. Online ahead of print. Stromal cells are emerging as key drivers of autoimmunity, in part by producing inflammatory chemokines that orchestrate inflammation. Chemokine expression is regulated transcriptionally but also through post-transcriptional mechanisms, the specific drivers of which are still incompletely defined. CCL2 (MCP1) is a multifunctional chemokine that drives myeloid cell recruitment. During experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), an IL-17-driven model of multiple sclerosis, CCL2 produced by lymph node (LN) stromal cells is essential for immunopathology. Here, we show that Ccl2 mRNA upregulation in human stromal fibroblasts in response to IL-17 requires the RNA binding protein (RBP) insulin like growth factor 2 mRNA binding protein 2 (IGF2BP2, IMP2), which is expressed almost exclusively in non-hematopoietic cells. IMP2 binds directly to CCL2 mRNA, markedly extending its transcript half-life and thus required for efficient CCL2 secretion. Consistent with this, Imp2-/- mice showed reduced CCL2 production in LN during EAE, causing impairments in monocyte recruitment and Th17 cell polarization. Imp2-/- mice were fully protected from CNS inflammation. Moreover, deletion of IMP2 after EAE onset was sufficient to mitigate disease severity. These data show that posttranscriptional control of Ccl2 in stromal cells by IMP2 is required to permit IL-17-driven progression of EAE pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Myeloid Nrf2 deficiency aggravates non-alcoholic steatohepatitis progression by regulating YAP-mediated NLRP3 inflammasome signaling

In the originally published version of this article, the micrographs related to NC-fed mice in Figure 3D and to Oil Red O staining of hepatocytes in Figure S4B mistakenly included microscopy images from the same experimental group, instead of control and treatment group, as there was no significant difference in the images. This error has now been corrected in the article online. The authors apologize for any confusion this error may have caused.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa for complicated anterior urethral stricture

Zhonghua Nan Ke Xue. 2021 Jul;27(7):621-625. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the efficiency and complications of modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa in the treatment of complicated anterior urethral stricture (CAUS). METHODS: We retrospectively studied the clinical data on 10 cases of CAUS treated by modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa from...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Dopaminergic stimulation leads B-cell infiltration into the central nervous system upon autoimmunity

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Dec 17;18(1):292. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02338-1. BACKGROUND: Recent evidence has shown dopamine as a major regulator of inflammation. Accordingly, dopaminergic regulation of immune cells plays an important role in the physiopathology of inflammatory disorders. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory disease involving a CD4+ T-cell-driven autoimmune response to central nervous system (CNS) derived antigens. Evidence from animal models has suggested that B cells play a fundamental role as antigen-presenting cells (APC) re-stimulating CD4+ T cells in the CNS as well as regulating T-cell response by mean of inflammatory or anti-inflammatory cytokines. Here, we addressed the role of the dopamine receptor D3 (DRD3), which displays the highest affinity for dopamine, in B cells in animal models of MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Inmune-mediated inflammatory rheumatic diseases in transgender people: A scoping review

Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2021 Oct 28:S0049-0172(21)00193-1. doi: 10.1016/j.semarthrit.2021.10.004. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In immune-mediated inflammatory rheumatic diseases (IMIRD), there are differences between cis-men and cis-women in epidemiology, clinical feature, therapeutic approach, treatment response, and prognosis. In transgender individuals, information concerning IMIRD is not substantial. The assessment of information concerning rheumatic diseases in transgenders is crucial because transgenders may undergo treatments with potential impacts on IMIRD. We aim to collect and discuss current knowledge on IMIRD in transgender individuals, determine the coverage of the literature, identify the knowledge gaps, and highlight opportunities for future research.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Effects of chronic dietary nitrate supplementation on longevity, vascular function and cancer incidence in rats

Redox Biol. 2021 Dec 8;48:102209. doi: 10.1016/j.redox.2021.102209. Online ahead of print. RATIONALE: Dietary nitrate and nitrite have a notoriously bad reputation because of their proposed association with disease, in particular cancer. However, more recent lines of research have challenged this dogma suggesting that intake of these anions also possess beneficial effects after in vivo conversion to the vital signaling molecule nitric oxide. Such effects include improvement in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic function, which is partly mediated via reduction of oxidative stress. A recent study even indicates that low dose of dietary nitrite extends life span in fruit flies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Targeting genomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA with siRNAs allows efficient inhibition of viral replication and spread

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 20:gkab1248. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1248. Online ahead of print. A promising approach to tackle the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) could be small interfering (si)RNAs. So far it is unclear, which viral replication steps can be efficiently inhibited with siRNAs. Here, we report that siRNAs can target genomic RNA (gRNA) of SARS-CoV-2 after cell entry, and thereby terminate replication before start of transcription and prevent virus-induced cell death. Coronaviruses replicate via negative sense RNA intermediates using a unique discontinuous transcription process. As a result, each viral RNA contains identical sequences at the 5′ and 3′ end. Surprisingly, siRNAs were not active against intermediate negative sense transcripts. Targeting common sequences shared by all viral transcripts allowed simultaneous suppression of gRNA and subgenomic (sg)RNAs by a single siRNA. The most effective suppression of viral replication and spread, however, was achieved by siRNAs that targeted open reading frame 1 (ORF1) which only exists in gRNA. In contrast, siRNAs that targeted the common regions of transcripts were outcompeted by the highly abundant sgRNAs leading to an impaired antiviral efficacy. Verifying the translational relevance of these findings, we show that a chemically modified siRNA that targets a highly conserved region of ORF1, inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication ex vivo in explants of the human lung. Our work encourages the development of siRNA-based therapies for COVID-19 and suggests that early therapy start, or prophylactic application, together with specifically targeting gRNA, might be key for high antiviral efficacy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Toxic heavy metal concentrations in multiple sclerosis patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis

EXCLI J. 2021 Nov 19;20:1571-1584. doi: 10.17179/excli2021-3484. eCollection 2021. The present meta-analysis was performed to assess the association between MS patients and control subjects in terms of their circulating levels of arsenic (As), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and cadmium (Cd). We searched Medline/PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Embase up until June 2020 to identify all studies that examined the concentrations of heavy metals in MS patients. Statistical tests used to assess inter-study heterogeneity were Cochrane’s Q test and the I2 statistic. Given the observed significant heterogeneity, the random-effects model was employed to pool the weighted mean differences (WMDs) and the corresponding 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Out of a total of 1181 articles, 16 studies with 1650 participants (772 patients with MS and 878 controls) were included in this review meta-analysis. Pooled results using random-effects model showed that the levels of Pb (WMD= 0.73 µg/L, 95 % CI= 0.33 to 1.12, P< 0.001), As (WMD= 2.48 μg/L, 95 % CI= 1.44 to 3.53, P <0.001; I2= 98.9 %, P <0.001), and Cd (WMD= 0.17 μg/L, 95 % CI= 0.09 to 0.26, P <0.001) were significantly higher in MS patients than those of the controls. However, there were no significant differences in the levels of Hg (WMD= -0.14 µg/L, 95 % CI= -0.77 to 0.49, P= 0.658) among both groups. Sensitivity analysis indicated that after excluding one-by-one study, the overall pooled WMD of Pb was changed. This meta-analysis showed that patients with MS had significantly higher levels of circulatory As and Cd compared to the controls. Yet, there was no statistically significant difference between circulating levels of Hg and Pb among MS patients and controls. See also Figure 1(Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 and Immune-Mediated RBC Destruction

Am J Clin Pathol. 2021 Dec 17:aqab210. doi: 10.1093/ajcp/aqab210. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To summarize the epidemiologic, clinical, and laboratory characteristics of autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) secondary to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection or vaccination. METHODS: We conducted a systematic review using standardized keyword search to...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Imaging features to distinguish AQP4-positive NMOSD and MS at disease onset: A retrospective analysis in a single-center cohort

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Nov 23;146:110063. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.110063. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To compare the diagnostic performance of imaging criteria that differentiate AQP4+ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at disease onset (DO) and follow-up (FU). METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed MRI scans at DO (defined as...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Burden of rare coding variants in an Italian cohort of familial multiple sclerosis

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Nov 5;362:577760. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577760. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. It is a complex and heterogeneous disease caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and it can cluster in families.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Humoral and cellular immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis treated with ofatumumab

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Dec 13;362:577788. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577788. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report clinical outcome, development of humoral and T-cell mediated immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) treated with ofatumumab in the ALITHIOS study from a single center. METHODS: Testing for SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies was performed...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Multicenter Study of Controlling Nutritional Status (CONUT) Score as a Prognostic Factor in Patients With HIV-Related Renal Cell Carcinoma

Front Immunol. 2021 Nov 30;12:778746. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.778746. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: In recent years, the controlled nutritional status (CONUT) score has been widely recognized as a new indicator for assessing survival in patients with urological neoplasms, including renal, ureteral, and bladder cancer. However, the CONUT score has not been analyzed in patients with HIV-related urological neoplasms. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the prognostic significance of the CONUT score in patients with HIV-related renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Alpha/Beta-Hydrolase Domain-Containing 6: Signaling and Function in the Central Nervous System

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 2;12:784202. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.784202. eCollection 2021. Endocannabinoid (eCB) signaling plays an important role in the central nervous system (CNS). α/β-Hydrolase domain-containing 6 (ABHD6) is a transmembrane serine hydrolase that hydrolyzes monoacylglycerol (MAG) lipids such as endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoyl glycerol (2-AG). ABHD6 participates in neurotransmission, inflammation, brain energy metabolism, tumorigenesis and other biological processes and is a potential therapeutic target for various neurological diseases, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, mental illness, and pain. This review summarizes the molecular mechanisms of action and biological functions of ABHD6, particularly its mechanism of action in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases, and provides a theoretical basis for new pharmacological interventions via targeting of ABHD6.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Investigating the aggressiveness of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and suggestions for possible treatment options

Respir Med. 2021 Dec 14;191:106716. doi: 10.1016/j.rmed.2021.106716. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all the healthcare systems around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the “highly mutated” Omicron variant, known as B.1.1.529, could represent a very high global risk of sudden increases in infections. As a result, it is urgently necessary to explore the most suitable treatments for this variant. The purpose of the study was to investigate the currently available studies regarding the Omicron variant and try to identify any potentially effective therapies for the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

