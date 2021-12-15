ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Development of an exercise programme for balance abilities in people with multiple sclerosis: a development of concept study using Rasch analysis

Arch Physiother. 2021 Dec 15;11(1):29. doi: 10.1186/s40945-021-00120-3. BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) frequently have impaired balance from an early stage of the disease. Balance difficulties can be divided into categories; although, to date, these lack scientific foundation. Impaired balance in PwMS can be addressed using specific and challenging exercises. Such...

Feasibility of using discrete Brain Computer Interface for people with Multiple Sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:5686-5689. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629518. AIM: Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) hold promise to provide people with partial or complete paralysis, the ability to control assistive technology. This study reports offline classification of imagined and executed movements of the upper and lower limb in one participant with multiple sclerosis and people with no limb function deficits.
Treadmill Exercise Training Shows Promise for Managing Cognitive Effects of Multiple Sclerosis

Treadmill walking exercise training may be an effective approach to managing the debilitating cognitive effects of multiple sclerosis, researchers suggest, in a study published in Contemporary Clinical Trials. Participants in the single-blind randomized control trial included 11 ambulatory individuals with relapsing-remitting MS and demonstrated MS-related impairments in new learning. They...
Feasibility of cognitive rehabilitation in patients with advanced multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 10;7(4):20552173211064473. doi: 10.1177/20552173211064473. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The feasibility of cognitive rehabilitation is rarely investigated in patients with advanced multiple sclerosis. METHODS: Eighteen patients with advanced multiple sclerosis (median EDSS = 7.5) were randomized into restorative or compensatory cognitive rehabilitation. Feasibility was...
Relationship between balance confidence and social engagement in people with multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Dec 3;57:103440. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103440. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the relationships among patient-reported balance confidence and social satisfaction and social participation in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). METHODS: 75 ambulatory pwMS who had sustained at least two falls or near falls in the...
Simplified stance limb kinetics patterns revealed during gait initiation in early stage of multiple sclerosis

Clin Biomech (Bristol, Avon). 2021 Dec 13;91:105549. doi: 10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2021.105549. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Although patients with an early stage of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) commonly complain about balance and gait impairments, their troubles remain misunderstood. The objective was to compare body kinematics and lower limb kinetics during gait initiation between patients with MS with an EDSS score ≤ 4 and healthy participants.
Burden of rare coding variants in an Italian cohort of familial multiple sclerosis

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Nov 5;362:577760. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577760. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative demyelinating disease of the central nervous system. It is a complex and heterogeneous disease caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and it can cluster in families.
Evaluation of the quality of the care pathway for patients with multiple sclerosis in France: Results of an original study of a cohort of 700 patients

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Dec 7:S0035-3787(21)00766-9. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.09.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Evaluating the quality of the care pathway for patients with chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), is an important issue. Process indicators are a recognized method for evaluating professional practices. However, these tools have been little developed in the field of MS, and few data are available. The aim of this study was to describe, retrospectively, with validated indicators, the quality of the care pathway in a population-based cohort of 700 patients with the first manifestations of the disease occurring between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2001 and during the first 10 years of disease.
Targeted cognitive game training enhances cognitive performance in multiple sclerosis patients treated with interferon beta 1-a

J Neuroeng Rehabil. 2021 Dec 19;18(1):175. doi: 10.1186/s12984-021-00968-3. BACKGROUND: Prevention of cognitive decline in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is of major importance. We explored the effect of a 6 months computerized game training program on cognitive performance in MS patients with mild cognitive impairment. METHODS: This was a single-center, randomized prospective...
Physical Telerehabilitation Improves Quality of Life in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Stud Health Technol Inform. 2021 Dec 15;284:384-388. doi: 10.3233/SHTI210752. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of physical telerehabilitation on the quality of life (QOL) in patients with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) in a randomized controlled trial. PwMS in both groups received home-based individualized exercise plan based on their physical therapy exam. PwMS in the intervention group were guided by a telerehabilitation system in following their exercise program on a daily basis whereas PwMS in the control group received periodic newsletters. Disease-specific QOL was assessed by MSQOL-54 survey at the baseline and the end of 3-month rehabilitation program. Among the MSQOL sub-scales, the mean sub-score values for pain and cognitive function in control and intervention groups were significantly different as demonstrated by one-way ANOVA (pain: F = 4.301, p = 0.044, cognitive function: F = 5.053, p = 0.030). Our results demonstrated positive effects of physical telerehabilitation on MS symptoms and QOL. Development of further approaches promoting continuous participation in telerehabilitation in PwMS is warranted.
A National Representative, Cross-Sectional Study by the Hellenic Academy of NeuroImmunology (HEL.A.NI.) on COVID-19 and Multiple Sclerosis: Overall Impact and Willingness Toward Vaccination

Front Neurol. 2021 Nov 25;12:757038. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.757038. eCollection 2021. Background: In the context of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the constant needs of people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) and their caregivers were urgently highlighted. Aim: The present study aims to capture the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in several aspects of the quality of life of PwMS, in perception and behavior to COVID-19 and multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as concerning healthcare, working conditions, and the willingness toward COVID-19 vaccination. Methods: This study is an initiative of the Hellenic Academy of Neuroimmunology (HEL.A.NI.) and it has been included in the MS Data Alliance (MSDA) Catalog, which can be accessed after creating an account on https://msda.emif-catalogue.eu/login. Two online questionnaires were administered: (i) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quality of life, behavior, and healthcare of PwMS (Questionnaire A) and (ii) vaccination against COVID-19 (Questionnaire B). People with MS were invited to participate by the Hellenic Federation of Persons with Multiple Sclerosis (HFoPwMS). Results: Three-hundred-ninety PwMS responded to Questionnaire A, whereas 176 PwMS provided answers for Questionnaire B. Older age, longer disease duration, and higher MS-related disability were associated with the increased perceived sensitivity toward severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, as well as the increased perceived severity of COVID-19 upon potential infection. A significant proportion of PwMS experienced restricted access to MS-related health professionals, disease-modifying therapy (DMT) prescription, and/or to MS-related laboratory examination due to the pandemic. Subgroups of PwMS reported exacerbated symptoms (i.e., chronic MS-related symptoms, fatigue and/or worsening of pre-existing fatigue, and sexual dysfunction and or/worsening of pre-existing sexual dysfunction). Overall, the majority of the participants reported either a strong willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or a likeliness to undergo vaccination. Being aware of the HEL.A.NI. recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination for PwMS were reported to increase the willingness of the participants to receive the vaccine. Conclusions: Our results highlight the necessity of scientific and patient organizations in taking joint action to increase awareness on health-related issues during the pandemic and to provide accurate and up-to-date guidance for PwMS. Online information and communications technology (ICT) tools for polling public belief and behavior may prove valuable as means of retaining active routes of communication between stakeholders.
Humoral and cellular immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis treated with ofatumumab

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Dec 13;362:577788. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577788. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To report clinical outcome, development of humoral and T-cell mediated immunity in convalescent COVID-19 people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) treated with ofatumumab in the ALITHIOS study from a single center. METHODS: Testing for SARS-Cov2 IgG antibodies was performed...
T1 Relaxation Times in the Cortex and Thalamus Are Associated With Working Memory and Information Processing Speed in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Dec 3;12:789812. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.789812. eCollection 2021. Background: Cortical and thalamic pathologies have been associated with cognitive impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Objective: We aimed to quantify cortical and thalamic damage in patients with MS using a high-resolution T1 mapping technique and to evaluate the association of these changes with clinical and cognitive impairment. Methods: The study group consisted of 49 patients with mainly relapsing-remitting MS and 17 age-matched healthy controls who received 3T MRIs including a T1 mapping sequence (MP2RAGE). Mean T1 relaxation times (T1-RT) in the cortex and thalami were compared between patients with MS and healthy controls. Additionally, correlation analysis was performed to assess the relationship between MRI parameters and clinical and cognitive disability. Results: Patients with MS had significantly decreased normalized brain, gray matter, and white matter volumes, as well as increased T1-RT in the normal-appearing white matter, compared to healthy controls (p < 0.001). Partial correlation analysis with age, sex, and disease duration as covariates revealed correlations for T1-RT in the cortex (r = -0.33, p < 0.05), and thalami (right thalamus: r = -0.37, left thalamus: r = -0.50, both p < 0.05) with working memory and information processing speed, as measured by the Symbol-Digit Modalities Test. Conclusion: T1-RT in the cortex and thalamus correlate with information processing speed in patients with MS.
Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping-Derived Radiomic Features in Discriminating Multiple Sclerosis From Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

Front Neurosci. 2021 Dec 3;15:765634. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2021.765634. eCollection 2021. Objectives: To implement a machine learning model using radiomic features extracted from quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM) in discriminating multiple sclerosis (MS) from neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Materials and Methods: Forty-seven patients with MS (mean age = 40.00 ± 13.72 years) and 36 patients with NMOSD (mean age = 42.14 ± 12.34 years) who underwent enhanced gradient-echo T2*-weighted angiography (ESWAN) sequence in 3.0-T MRI were included between April 2017 and October 2019. QSM images were reconstructed from ESWAN, and QSM-derived radiomic features were obtained from seven regions of interest (ROIs), including bilateral putamen, globus pallidus, head of the caudate nucleus, thalamus, substantia nigra, red nucleus, and dentate nucleus. A machine learning model (logistic regression) was applied to classify MS and NMOSD, which combined radiomic signatures and demographic information to assess the classification accuracy using the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC). Results: The radiomics-only models showed better discrimination performance in almost all deep gray matter (DGM) regions than the demographic information-only model, with the highest AUC in DN of 0.902 (95% CI: 0.840-0.955). Moreover, the hybrid model combining radiomic signatures and demographic information showed the highest discrimination performance which achieved the AUC of 0.927 (95% CI: 0.871-0.984) with fivefold cross-validation. Conclusion: The hybrid model based on QSM and powered with machine learning has the potential to discriminate MS from NMOSD.
Comparison of the diagnostic accuracy and validity of biparametric MRI and multiparametric MRI-based VI-RADS scoring in bladder cancer; is contrast material really necessary in detecting muscle invasion?

PURPOSE: (1) To evaluate the accuracy and validity of the biparametric MRI (bp-MRI), including T2-weigthed image (WI) and DWI sequences, and the availability of an alternative to the multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI), for the muscle-invasiveness assessment of bladder cancer (BC). (2) To evaluate the diagnostic performance and agreement of readers with different experiences in the abdominal imaging of using both protocols.
Exercise, cognition study in progressive multiple sclerosis patients highlights need for randomized controlled trials

An international team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts reported lack of association between cognition and physical activity and cardiorespiratory fitness in a large sample of individuals with progressive MS. These findings have important implications for studies involving exercise interventions aimed at treating the cognitive effects of MS. The article, titled "Cardiorespiratory fitness and free-living physical activity are not associated with cognition in persons with progressive multiple sclerosis: Baseline analyses from the CogEx study," was published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal on October 1, 2021.
Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
