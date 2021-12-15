ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The importance of relationality: A note on co-determinism, multispecies relationships and implications for COVID-19

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Syst Res Behav Sci. 2021 Oct 21. doi: 10.1002/sres.2817. Online ahead of print. The paper aims to highlight the importance of subjective, objective and intersubjective domains when engaging in public education and research on wicked problems such as violence,...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: revisiting the most important research questions

Cell Biosci. 2021 Dec 18;11(1):215. doi: 10.1186/s13578-021-00730-1. In February 2020, we highlighted the top nine important research questions on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 concerning virus transmission, asymptomatic and presymptomatic virus shedding, diagnosis, treatment, vaccine development, origin of virus and viral pathogenesis. These and related questions are revisited at the end of 2021 to shed light on the roadmap of bringing an end to the pandemic.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Physicians' Reactions to COVID-19: The Results of a Preliminary International Internet Survey

Psychiatr Danub. 2021 Winter;33(4):620-625. doi: 10.24869/psyd.2021.620. OBJECTIVES: Physicians across the world have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This study was designed and conducted to assess the emotional and behavioural reactions of physicians to the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. SUBJECTS AND METHODS: An online survey questionnaire using...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
probuilder.com

Majority of Unvaccinated Workers Consider Quitting Because of Mandates

Vaccination rates for construction workers have fluctuated below 60% since July, far below the vaccination rate for all other occupations, which is now above 80%, according to Construction Dive. As discussions surrounding vaccine mandates generate increased tension in the workplace, seventy-five percent of unvaccinated workers are reportedly considering leaving their jobs if health standards are put into effect.
INDUSTRY
AMA

COVID-19 vaccine requirements: Why U.S. doctors are fighting for them

With federal health officials warning that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is already spreading quickly in the U.S. and is likely to peak with a huge caseload in January, American doctors are redoubling their support for COVID-19 vaccination—and vaccine requirements—as the best way to save lives and keep patients out of the hospital.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Social Determinants of Health and COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in Marginalized Groups

As of Dec. 2, 5,224,655 worldwide have died from COVID-19, and the numbers only continue to rise. At first, vaccines seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel. However, doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, were not a cure-all. In the United States especially, many people opted out of getting the vaccine for a variety of reasons including a high survival rate of COVID-19, rushed production process or not trusting the government.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AMA

Explore these tips to manage COVID-19 pandemic-related stress

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, both adults and children have faced challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming, causing strong emotional responses—from feelings of fear and anger to sadness and exhaustion. While it is natural for people to feel anger, anxiety, grief and worry during the pandemic, learning to cope with stress in a healthy way is key to becoming more resilient.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The 'haves' and 'have-nots' of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic: the ethics of emerging inequalities amongst healthcare workers

J Med Ethics. 2021 Dec 17:medethics-2021-107501. doi: 10.1136/medethics-2021-107501. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities, including among the healthcare workforce. Based on recent literature and drawing on our experiences of working in operating theatres and critical care in the UK’s National Health Service during the pandemic, we review the role of personal protective equipment and consider the ethical implications of its design, availability and provision at a time of unprecedented demand. Several important inequalities have emerged, driven by factors such as individuals purchasing their own personal protective equipment (either out of choice or to address a lack of provision), inconsistencies between guidelines issued by different agencies and organisations, and the standardised design and procurement of equipment required to protect a diverse healthcare workforce. These, we suggest, have resulted largely because of a lack of appropriate pandemic planning and coordination, as well as insufficient appreciation of the significance of equipment design for the healthcare setting. As with many aspects of the pandemic, personal protective equipment has created and revealed inequalities driven by economics, gender, ethnicity and professional influence, creating a division between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ of personal protective equipment. As the healthcare workforce continues to cope with ongoing waves of COVID-19, and with the prospect of more pandemics in the future, it is vital that these inequalities are urgently addressed, both through academic analysis and practical action.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Relationship between balance confidence and social engagement in people with multiple sclerosis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Dec 3;57:103440. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.103440. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the relationships among patient-reported balance confidence and social satisfaction and social participation in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). METHODS: 75 ambulatory pwMS who had sustained at least two falls or near falls in the...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 in pregnancy by race and ethnicity: Implications for development of a vaccination strategy

Womens Health (Lond). 2021 Jan-Dec;17:17455065211063300. doi: 10.1177/17455065211063300. OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 and associated morbidity and mortality has disproportionately affected minoritized populations. The epidemiology of spread of COVID-19 among pregnant women by race/ethnicity is not well described. Using data from a large healthcare system in California, we estimated prevalence and spread during pregnancy and recommend a vaccination approach based on minimizing adverse outcomes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Changes in Weight-Related Health Behaviors and Social Determinants of Health among Youth with Overweight/Obesity during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Child Obes. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1089/chi.2021.0196. Online ahead of print. Objectives: To assess changes in weight-related health behaviors and social determinants of health (SDoH) among youth with overweight/obesity during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Methods: We assessed weight-related health behaviors (physical activity, screen time, sleep, and diet) and SDoH (food insecurity, income/childcare, and caregivers’ perceived stress) before vs. during the pandemic with a survey administered August-October 2020 to caregivers of 2-17-year olds and adolescents 13-17 years old with BMI ≥85th percentile seen in clinic within 6 months prepandemic. We analyzed changes in continuous variables using paired t-tests and categorical variables with McNemar’s or Fisher’s exact tests, and the influence of social determinants on behavior change using multivariable regression models. Results: A total of 129 caregivers and 34 adolescents completed surveys. Compared with prepandemic, caregivers reported youth decreased moderate/vigorous physical activity (-87.4 [205.7] minutes/week, p < 0.001) and increased recreational screen time (2.5 [2.1] hours/day, p < 0.001). Fewer had regular bedtimes (before: 89% and during: 44%, p < 0.001) and more ate most meals with television (before: 16% and during: 36%, p < 0.001). Food insecurity increased from 27% to 43% (p < 0.001), 45% reported reduced household income, and caregivers with moderate/high perceived stress scale scores increased from 43% to 64% (p < 0.001). Moderate/high caregiver stress and food insecurity were associated with greater magnitudes of adverse behavior change. Conclusion: Alarming changes in health behaviors among youth with overweight/obesity, particularly among those with stressed caregivers and food insecurity, may increase prevalence of obesity-related comorbidities and exacerbate health disparities. There is an urgent need to expand access to effective interventions for overweight/obesity that address psychosocial stressors.
FITNESS

