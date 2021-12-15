The importance of relationality: A note on co-determinism, multispecies relationships and implications for COVID-19

Child Obes. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1089/chi.2021.0196. Online ahead of print. Objectives: To assess changes in weight-related health behaviors and social determinants of health (SDoH) among youth with overweight/obesity during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Methods: We assessed weight-related health behaviors (physical activity, screen time, sleep, and diet) and SDoH (food insecurity, income/childcare, and caregivers’ perceived stress) before vs. during the pandemic with a survey administered August-October 2020 to caregivers of 2-17-year olds and adolescents 13-17 years old with BMI ≥85th percentile seen in clinic within 6 months prepandemic. We analyzed changes in continuous variables using paired t-tests and categorical variables with McNemar’s or Fisher’s exact tests, and the influence of social determinants on behavior change using multivariable regression models. Results: A total of 129 caregivers and 34 adolescents completed surveys. Compared with prepandemic, caregivers reported youth decreased moderate/vigorous physical activity (-87.4 [205.7] minutes/week, p < 0.001) and increased recreational screen time (2.5 [2.1] hours/day, p < 0.001). Fewer had regular bedtimes (before: 89% and during: 44%, p < 0.001) and more ate most meals with television (before: 16% and during: 36%, p < 0.001). Food insecurity increased from 27% to 43% (p < 0.001), 45% reported reduced household income, and caregivers with moderate/high perceived stress scale scores increased from 43% to 64% (p < 0.001). Moderate/high caregiver stress and food insecurity were associated with greater magnitudes of adverse behavior change. Conclusion: Alarming changes in health behaviors among youth with overweight/obesity, particularly among those with stressed caregivers and food insecurity, may increase prevalence of obesity-related comorbidities and exacerbate health disparities. There is an urgent need to expand access to effective interventions for overweight/obesity that address psychosocial stressors.
Comments / 0