Dust mites are microscopic organisms that feed off humans’ dead skin. Wherever we are, they are, living on fabric surfaces such as our carpets, bedding, and curtains. Nearly 100,000 dust mites can live in one square cubic meter of carpet, and a single bed can hold over one million of them at one time. While they aren’t parasitic or dangerous, their feces is. Dust mites’ excrement is full of bacteria, enzymes, and protein that can cause allergic reactions.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO